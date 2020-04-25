Deshaun Watson, Texans Have 'Open Lines of Communication' Amid Contract Talks

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistApril 25, 2020

Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien speaks with Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, at Wembley Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in London. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Kirsty Wigglesworth/Associated Press

Houston Texans head coach and general manager Bill O'Brien suggested Friday that all is well between quarterback Deshaun Watson and the organization with a contract extension looming.

Speaking to NFL Network's James Palmer, O'Brien said: "Very good open lines of communication. We haven't really gotten into the details of anything right now."

The Texans can ensure that Watson is signed through 2021 if they exercise the fifth-year option in his contract, which is a near certainty. He can then become a free agent in 2022, but the Texans will have ample time to work out a long-term deal or franchise him as a last resort if the two sides can't come to an agreement.

      

