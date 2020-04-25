Tampa Mayor Jane Castor Thanks Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski for Joining Buccaneers

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor penned an open letter to Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski on Saturday, thanking them for coming to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"Thanks again for choosing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and, in turn, our beloved city. This is a very exciting time and we look forward to welcoming you with (virtual) open arms. A proper Tampa welcome will have to wait for a while," Castor wrote.

Brady signed a two-year contract with the Bucs last month, and Gronkowski followed him via an unretirement-and-trade combination this week. The quarterback's first month in Tampa has been eventful, as he caught the eye of a city employee for being in a public park and then trespassed in the home of offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich's neighbor.

"Given my law enforcement background, I couldn't help but have someone investigate the sighting of a G.O.A.T. running wild in one of our beautiful city parks. No harm—no foul, and thanks for being a good sport," Castor wrote of Brady's run-in.

Castor was also eager to ingratiate Gronkowski with the city, stating there are plenty of recreational activities for the tight end.

"Our signature event is the Gasparilla Pirate Invasion and Parade (falls into the 'have to see it to believe it' category). This third largest parade in the nation is always big fun, so you must be ready to pARRGHty... but not too hard (I'm talking to you Gronk)," Castor wrote.

As for the whole Tompa thing? Castor, using the moniker Tampa Brady, said changing the name of the city will have to wait until Brady and Gronk bring a Super Bowl to Tampa.