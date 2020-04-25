Texans' Bill O'Brien Says He Was 'Messing Around on Zoom' During Draft Meltdown

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien downplayed his televised outburst during Day 2 of the 2020 NFL draft Friday night.

"We were messing on the Zoom, myself and [Jack] Easterby and all the guys," O'Brien told reporters. "No, nothing agitating. I didn't ... I thought ... The camera's on the whole time. I don't know. We're just messing around on the Zoom. We're on the back patio here. We've done a lot of business on the back patio over the last couple months."

John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reported O'Brien thought the Texans had an agreement in place to trade the 90th overall pick, but the deal with the Detroit Lions fell through at the "last instant," and the Texans coach, who also serves as the team's general manager, was "furious."

