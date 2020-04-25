SEC Sets Single-Conference Record with 40 Players Drafted in 1st 3 Rounds

Ric Tapia/Associated Press

The SEC set a record Friday with 40 players drafted from the conference through the first three rounds of the 2020 NFL draft. That accounts for 37.7 percent of all the picks made so far.

ESPN Stats & Info provided a closer look at the dominance:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.