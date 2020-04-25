SEC Sets Single-Conference Record with 40 Players Drafted in 1st 3 Rounds

SEC Championship logo on the field during the Southeastern Conference Championship NCAA college football game against the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 in Atlanta. (Ric Tapia via AP)
Ric Tapia/Associated Press

The SEC set a record Friday with 40 players drafted from the conference through the first three rounds of the 2020 NFL draft. That accounts for 37.7 percent of all the picks made so far.

ESPN Stats & Info provided a closer look at the dominance:

                 

