SEC Sets Single-Conference Record with 40 Players Drafted in 1st 3 Rounds

SEC Sets Single-Conference Record with 40 Players Drafted in 1st 3 RoundsApril 25, 2020
The SEC set a record Friday with 40 players drafted from the conference through the first three rounds of the 2020 NFL draft. That accounts for 37.7 percent of all the picks made so far.
ESPN Stats & Info provided a closer look at the dominance:
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
The SEC had 40 players selected thus far, the most by a single conference through the first 3 rounds in NFL Draft history. The previous record was held by...the SEC (32 in 2013). The next three conferences with the most players selected COMBINED for 41 through Round 3. https://t.co/34gssr2OX6
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
