NFL Draft 2020: Team-by-Team Analysis and Grades for Rounds 1-3 Results

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

The 2020 NFL draft is nearly halfway through. Though four rounds and plenty of talented prospects remain, most of this year's most notable names have been selected. The question is whether teams have made the right selections through three rounds.

Here you will find a draft grade for each team, along with a look at the most impressive and most questionable draft hauls through Day 2. Is it too early to be grading players? Of course it is. Players should be given at least a season or two to prove themselves before they are labeled successes or busts.

However, it's fair to judge selections on factors like perceived value, team needs, scheme fit and which players were left on the board. That's precisely what the following grades are based upon.

First, a look at how things have unfolded thus far.

2020 NFL Draft Grades, Rounds 1-3

Arizona Cardinals: B

Atlanta Falcons: C

Baltimore Ravens: A+

Buffalo Bills: B

Carolina Panthers: B

Chicago Bears: D

Cincinnati Bengals: A+

Cleveland Browns: B+

Dallas Cowboys: A-

Denver Broncos: A

Detroit Lions: B+

Green Bay Packers: D-

Houston Texans: C-

Indianapolis Colts: C+

Jacksonville Jaguars: B

Kansas City Chiefs: B+

Las Vegas Raiders: C-

Los Angeles Chargers: B+

Los Angeles Rams: C+

Miami Dolphins: A-

Minnesota Vikings: B

New England Patriots: B-

New Orleans Saints: B

New York Giants: C

New York Jets: A-

Philadelphia Eagles: C

Pittsburgh Steelers: C

San Francisco 49ers: C+

Seattle Seahawks: C

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: A

Tennessee Titans: C

Washington Redskins: B+

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

LSU QB Joe Burrow (No. 1 overall), Clemson WR Tee Higgins (33), Wyoming LB Logan Wilson (65)



It's easy to dismiss what the Cincinnati Bengals have accomplished in the draft thus far because they have had the first pick in each round. However, plenty of teams have screwed up early picks over the years, and it appears that Cincinnati has avoided doing so—at least at first blush.

Yes, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow was the common-sense choice at No. 1. He is believed to be the safest quarterback in this draft class, and the Bengals were looking to move on from 32-year-old signal-caller Andy Dalton.

Burrow won't be handed the starting job as a rookie, but he will be given an opportunity to earn it.

"That's exactly how I expect to do it as well," the reigning Heisman winner said, per ESPN's Ben Baby.

In Round 2, the Bengals grabbed a premium target for Burrow in Clemson's Tee Higgins. Regarded by many as a first-round talent, the 6'4", 216-pound wideout will give the rookie a nice big option on the perimeter.

Between Higgins, A.J. Green, Tyler Boyd and John Ross, Burrow will have a formidable receiving corps with which to work in Year 1.

In Round 3, the Bengals addressed their 32nd-ranked run defense by grabbing Wyoming linebacker Logan Wilson. Cincinnati has lacked a leader at the second level since parting with Vontaze Burfict two years ago. Wilson has the potential to be that guy.

Baltimore Ravens: A+

LSU LB Patrick Queen (28th overall), Ohio State RB J.K. Dobbins (55), Texas A&M DT Justin Madubuike (71), Texas WR Devin Duvernay (92), Ohio State LB Malik Harrison (98), Mississippi State OG Tyre Phillips (106)

Bengals fans have plenty of reasons to be excited about the way the draft has unfolded. The haul for the rival Baltimore Ravens is not one of them. The Ravens are coming off a 14-2 campaign and somehow look dramatically better on paper than they did earlier prior to Thursday.

Baltimore just seems to have a knack for finding value and filling needs in the draft. The switch to Eric DeCosta as general manager has not changed this.

The Ravens have needed a sideline-to-sideline linebacker since losing C.J. Mosley in free agency last offseason. They found a heck of a good one in Round 1 by grabbing LSU's Patrick Queen. Though Queen is a bit on the smaller side (6'0", 229 pounds), he will have plenty of space in which to roam behind Baltimore's new-look defensive line.

Defensive lineman Justin Madubuike will be part of that front.

In Round 2, the Ravens added Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins. He is the heir apparent to Pro Bowler Mark Ingram, who is under contract for two more seasons. Ingram and Dobbins will be a nightmare for opposing defenses in 2020.

Speaking of nightmares, Texas wideout Devin Duvernay can be exactly that playing opposite Marquise Brown. The Longhorns receiver has legitimate speed (4.39 40-yard dash) and will prevent defenses from putting too much safety help over the top of Brown in passing situations.

The Ravens got more linebacker help by grabbing Malik Harrison and may have found an eventual replacement for Marshal Yanda by snagging Tyre Phillips at the back end of Round 3.

Green Bay Packers: D-

Utah State QB Jordan Love (26th overall), Boston College RB AJ Dillon (62), Cincinnati TE Josiah Deguara (94)

It's difficult to like what the Green Bay Packers have done thus far because their first two moves appear to be more about the future than trying to maximize the team's playoff window. Despite having Aaron Rodgers under center, Green Bay traded up to grab Utah State quarterback Jordan Love in Round 1.

There's nothing wrong with planning for the future at quarterback and taking a guy you believe can be a longtime starter. However, Green Bay had pressing needs for a No. 2 receiver, a permanent replacement for right tackle Bryan Bulaga and a quality run defender. They addressed none of them by drafting a guy who isn't likely to see the field for at least two years.

Then in Round 2, the Packers added a bruising early-down back in AJ Dillon. In a vacuum, Dillon is a decent pick in the late second round. However, the Packers already have a productive backfield tandem in Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams.

Adding Dillon to the mix is the sort of move a team would make if it planned on leaning on a rookie quarterback early, which should not be Green Bay's plan.

Saving the Packers from a failing grade is the third-round addition of Josiah Deguara. He is a versatile tight end with the potential to make a difference in the passing game. Green Bay needed that, and Rodgers should be happy with at least one of the team's first three choices.