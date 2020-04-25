NFL Draft Picks 2020: Full Listing of Grades and Results Before Rounds 4-7

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The Baltimore Ravens' additions during the first three rounds of the 2020 NFL draft set the tone for more success at top of the league standings.

John Harbaugh's team filled needs on the front seven and brought in two more offensive weapons for Lamar Jackson to work with.

Baltimore was one of a handful of contenders that bolstered their stock during the second and third rounds. However, not every team came away with a high grade for its picks over the past 48 hours.

The Green Bay Packers followed up their questionable move of drafting Aaron Rodgers' replacement with selections that did not fill direct needs Friday.

2020 NFL Draft Results

NFL Draft Grades



Arizona: A

Atlanta: B-

Baltimore: A

Buffalo: B+

Carolina: B

Chicago: B

Cincinnati: B+

Cleveland: B

Dallas: B+

Denver: A

Detroit: B

Green Bay: D

Houston: B-

Indianapolis: A-

Jacksonville: B

Kansas City: B+

Los Angeles Chargers: A-

Los Angeles Rams: B

Las Vegas: B

Miami: B+

Minnesota: B-

New England: C+

New Orleans: B-

New York Giants: B+

New York Jets: B+

Philadelphia: C-

Pittsburgh: B

Seattle: B-

San Francisco: A

Tampa Bay: A

Tennessee: B

Washington: B

Baltimore: A

The first two rounds could not have played out any better for the Ravens.

LSU linebacker Patrick Queen fell to them at No. 28 after the Los Angeles Chargers and Seattle Seahawks opted for different players at the position.

Queen was one of the best athletes on the LSU defense. He produced 85 tackles, three sacks and used his athleticism to smother a handful of potential big plays.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh called Queen's selection "a big win", per ESPN's Jamison Hensley.

Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins was available at No. 55, and he makes the team's rushing attack even more dangerous than it was in 2019.

Dobbins ran for 2,003 yards and found the end zone on 21 occasions. He also hauled in 23 receptions. He should take some of the workload off Mark Ingram, and he could work well in the option game with Lamar Jackson.

He will not face a major transition to the Ravens' system since he combined with a running quarterback in Justin Fields at Ohio State.

Texas wide receiver Devin Duvernay provides Jackson with another young option to stretch the field after Marquise Brown was chosen in the first round a year ago. Third-round pick Justin Madubuike, a defensive tackle from Texas A&M, should be a good complement to free-agent additions Calais Campbell and Derek Wolfe.

Baltimore only has three draft picks to work with Saturday, but that is not a bad situation for it since it had a successful first two days.

Green Bay: D

Green Bay's entire draft approach has been puzzling.

On Thursday, the Packers not only chose a quarterback, but they moved up four positions to land Jordan Love. Even if Love outplays Aaron Rodgers at some point over the next few years, it is hard for Green Bay to get out of its current starter's contract.

The pick was met with more criticism because the Packers failed to land a wide receiver to help Rodgers return to the NFC Championship Game.

Green Bay could have done that in the second round, but instead, it went after Boston College running back A.J. Dillon. That selection did not make sense because Aaron Jones reeled off a 1,000-yard season with 16 rushing touchdowns in 2019.

Dillon had an impressive college career, and while he could make an impact in 2020, he did not fill a glaring need.

By the time the Packers were back on the clock at No. 94, 15 wide receivers were chosen, including four in the third round they could have looked at with the No. 62 pick.

In the third round, Green Bay went after Cincinnati tight end Josiah Deguara, who had 504 yards and seven touchdowns last season. Deguara joins a roster with three other tight ends, and he might not gain separation from Jace Sternberger, Marcedes Lewis and Robert Tonyan.

Green Bay still has a need for wide receiver depth behind Davante Adams, and since it does not pick again until the fifth round, it will miss out on even more wideouts.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90. Statistics obtained from ESPN.com.