2020 NFL Draft: Day 2 Picks Who Will Become Stars by Season's End

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

Every year, second- and third-rounders come into the NFL and take advantage of their opportunities to rise to early stardom.

Most first-round picks are expected to start at some point in their rookie seasons or in the near future. That may not apply to players taken outside of the top 32. Still, a strong offseason or a few flashes in a limited role can change the pecking order.

Tennessee Titans wideout A.J. Brown led all rookies in receiving yards (1,051) but played fewer than 50 percent of the offensive snaps through the first four weeks of the 2019 campaign. Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders shared the rushing workload with Jordan Howard yet racked up the most yards from scrimmage (1,327) among first-year players.

If you walked away from your television set or mobile device during Day 2 of the draft, you may have missed out on an official introduction to a star. Ahead, we'll highlight six second- and third-rounders primed to post big numbers or push for Pro Bowl rookie seasons.