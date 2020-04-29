2020 NFL Draft: Day 2 Picks Who Will Become Stars by Season's End

2020 NFL Draft: Day 2 Picks Who Will Become Stars by Season's EndApril 29, 2020
Every year, second- and third-rounders come into the NFL and take advantage of their opportunities to rise to early stardom.
Most first-round picks are expected to start at some point in their rookie seasons or in the near future. That may not apply to players taken outside of the top 32. Still, a strong offseason or a few flashes in a limited role can change the pecking order.
Tennessee Titans wideout A.J. Brown led all rookies in receiving yards (1,051) but played fewer than 50 percent of the offensive snaps through the first four weeks of the 2019 campaign. Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders shared the rushing workload with Jordan Howard yet racked up the most yards from scrimmage (1,327) among first-year players.
If you walked away from your television set or mobile device during Day 2 of the draft, you may have missed out on an official introduction to a star. Ahead, we'll highlight six second- and third-rounders primed to post big numbers or push for Pro Bowl rookie seasons.
RB J.K. Dobbins, Baltimore Ravens
J.K. Dobbins landed in an ideal situation. He joined the Baltimore Ravens, who led the league in rushing attempts last season (596).
Although quarterback Lamar Jackson accounted for 176 of those carries, he doesn't anticipate a heavy workload on the ground next season, per Clifton Brown of the team's official website.
"I doubt if I'm going to be carrying the ball a lot going on in the future," Jackson said.
If the Ravens dial back on Jackson's carries, Dobbins should have enough touches to hit the ground running. He would share the workload with Mark Ingram II.
Last season, Ingram registered 202 carries for 1,018 yards and 10 touchdowns through 15 outings. But he didn't log 20 carries in a single game and battled a calf injury down the stretch. Going into his age-31 season, the nine-year veteran may have to accept a reduced role.
As a second-round pick, Dobbins could leapfrog Justice Hill, a 2019 fourth-rounder, for the primary touches behind Ingram and split the starter's workload in half.
At 5'9", 209 pounds, Dobbins runs with power and balance. He's capable of picking up pass-blocking assignments, which will allow him to take the field on all three downs and catch targets in the flat. The physical tailback also recorded at least 22 receptions in each of his three terms at Ohio State.
In Dobbins' final campaign with the Buckeyes, he logged 301 carries for 2003 yards and 21 touchdowns. Clearly, he can handle a featured position.
WR Michael Pittman Jr., Indianapolis Colts
The Indianapolis Colts tried to insert a big-bodied wide receiver into the starting lineup last offseason, signing Devin Funchess (6'4", 225 lbs). He broke his collarbone in the season opener and didn't play another game.
This year, the Colts didn't sign a veteran wideout with much experience in a featured role. Instead, general manager Chris Ballard looked toward Day 2 of the draft to potentially fill the void.
Michael Pittman Jr. isn't a shoo-in for a Week 1 starting role; however, he has a good chance to become a go-to target. The 6'4", 223-pound USC product runs smooth routes and hauls in receptions with his hands like a natural pass-catcher.
With the Los Angeles Chargers, quarterback Philip Rivers had a big target in Mike Williams (6'4", 220 lbs). And even in a down year in 2019, Rivers found him downfield. He threw for 4,615 yards, 23 touchdowns and 20 interceptions, while Williams logged 49 receptions for 1,001 yards and two touchdowns.
The 38-year-old signal-caller can do the same with Pittman in 2020.
Pittman will fight off defenders at the catch point and box out cornerbacks in the end zone. Last year for the Trojans, he caught 101 passes for 1,275 yards and 11 touchdowns. Don't be surprised to see him pick up from there at the pro level.
WR Denzel Mims, New York Jets
The New York Jets selected an offensive tackle (Mekhi Becton) on Day 1 and picked up a possible lead wideout (Denzel Mims) in the second round at No. 59 overall. Quarterback Sam Darnold should be ecstatic about those picks.
With more time to throw downfield, Darnold will likely see Mims break away from defenders for some open looks. The 6'3", 207-pounder ran a 4.38-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine in February.
At Baylor, Mims didn't run a full route tree, so head coach Adam Gase should bring along the wide receiver slowly before expanding his concepts off the line of scrimmage. That's what the Seattle Seahawks did for DK Metcalf, and he logged 58 receptions for 900 yards and seven touchdowns in 2019.
Despite his route-running limitations, Mims beat defensive backs with athleticism and speed, recording at least 794 yards and eight touchdowns in three of his four terms with the Bears.
Mims may not win as much on pure size and agility at the pro level, but he can still pose a threat over the top and extend plays in space. Darnold throws an accurate ball on the run. When the signal-caller keeps sequences alive, the explosive wideout will have an opportunity to make improvisational catches downfield.
Robby Anderson's departure should open up plenty of targets for Mims, who is a strong candidate to lead first-year players in receiving yards because of his big-play ability.
EDGE Darrell Taylor, Seattle Seahawks
If edge-rusher Jadeveon Clowney doesn't re-sign with the Seattle Seahawks, Darrell Taylor could carve out a decent role on the front line. Furthermore, he doesn't need to play 75 percent or more of the defensive snaps to make a significant impact.
In 2019, the Seahawks didn't have a defender who eclipsed four sacks, and the front office signed Bruce Irvin and Benson Mayowa to help the pass rush this offseason. Yet general manager John Schneider traded up for Taylor in the second round, and that aggressive move is an indication the No. 48 pick will have a chance to shine in 2020.
According to ESPN's Brady Henderson, head coach Pete Carroll views Taylor as a "Leo" similar to Frank Clark and Chris Clemons, so he'll probably rotate snaps with Irvin to open the season.
Seattle hosted Taylor for a predraft visit before the access restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic. The meeting eased their thoughts about his recovery from a stress fracture in his fibula, per Henderson.
Barring any offseason setbacks, Taylor should be ready for the beginning of the 2020 term. Although he's unlikely to be on the field for every down, the 6'4", 267-pound edge-rusher has the play strength, instincts coming around the corner of the pocket and closing speed to provide a spark in quarterback pressures.
Over the previous two years, Taylor constantly jumped off the film, logging 21 tackles for loss and 16.5 sacks. The Seahawks need that type of production after ranking 26th in pressures (126) in 2019.
S Xavier McKinney, New York Giants
The New York Giants took the first safety off the board at No. 36. Xavier McKinney could shine with Big Blue because of his versatility. He can play either safety position or the slot.
This offseason, the Giants hired a new coaching staff. Under defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, we could see roles change in the backfield, giving McKinney a shot to line up in various spots. According to Mike Renner of Pro Football Focus, the Alabama product played more than 200 snaps in the box, in the slot and center field.
Ideally, McKinney fits into the safety role alongside Jabrill Peppers, where he'll have an opportunity to read the quarterback and make a move on the ball. That will boost his box-score numbers in pass breakups and interceptions. Graham can also use him closer to the line of scrimmage on early downs for stops against the
Over the past two seasons, McKinney recorded 11.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, five interceptions and 15 pass breakups. Even if he lines up primarily at safety, expect him to make plays all over the field.
S Grant Delpit, Cleveland Browns
At No. 44, the Cleveland Browns selected Grant Delpit. The front office had some interest in a trade for Minnesota Vikings safety Anthony Harris but shied away because of the asking price, per cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot.
Harris tied cornerbacks Tre'Davious White and Stephon Gilmore for a league-leading six interceptions last season. Clearly, the Browns wanted a ball hawk in the secondary. Well, they drafted one in Delpit.
Through three terms at LSU, Delpit recorded eight interceptions and 24 pass breakups. In coverage, he finds the football and uses his sticky hands to disrupt plays. He will likely earn a role alongside Karl Joseph at safety.
Delpit can also come downhill to wreak havoc near the pocket. He recorded seven sacks over the last two years. At times, the 6'2", 213-pound former Tiger may whiff or bounce off his target on a tackle attempt, but he gives maximum effort for stops when in pursuit.
Because of the Browns' need for a high-level deep safety, Delpit should see a lot of snaps in the upcoming campaign. If he forces several turnovers through the first few weeks, his early production may open the floodgates to a strong rookie season.