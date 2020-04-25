CeeDee Lamb, 2020 WR Draft Class Set Record for Most Selections in 1st 2 Rounds

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IIIApril 25, 2020

In this still image from video provided by the NFL, CeeDee Lamb talks on a phone in Houston during the NFL football draft Thursday, April 23, 2020. Lamb was chosen by the Dallas Cowboys in the first round. (NFL via AP)
Uncredited/Associated Press

CeeDee Lamb, Justin Jefferson and Henry Ruggs III are already breaking NFL records before they've even stepped onto the field. 

The trio were among the 13 wide receivers selected in the first two rounds of the NFL draft on Thursday and Friday, surpassing the previous high of 12 set by a 2014 class that included Odell Beckham Jr., Mike Evans, Davante Adams, Jarvis Landry and Sammy Watkins. 

