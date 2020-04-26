2020 NFL Draft: 7 Immediate Do-Overs We Would Love to See

2020 NFL Draft: 7 Immediate Do-Overs We Would Love to SeeApril 26, 2020
The 2020 NFL draft has come and gone, and there are a few decisions we wish we could change to help teams improve their rosters for the upcoming season.
General managers have lots of decisions to sort out during the draft. They can only plan for so much, and sometimes the chaos of the three-day event leads to rash choices.
Some of these do-overs will be based on a failure to capitalize on moving up or down, while others will be based on missing out on a player who would have filled a position of need. And others are about overall strategies that led to either neglecting a position group or adding to a surplus.
Atlanta Falcons: Do Something (Anything) to Move off Pick No. 16
The Atlanta Falcons were consistently labeled as one of the teams looking to move up in the draft, with Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reporting Atlanta hoped to break into the top 10.
But while the Falcons might have coveted Jeff Okudah or CJ Henderson, they did nothing to ensure they would be able to draft one of them. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported not a single team made an offer to trade with the Detroit Lions for the third overall pick, even though Lions GM Bob Quinn said the team was open to moving the pick.
Instead, the Lions stood pat and took Okudah at the No. 3 spot, with Henderson going to the Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 9.
Considering the Falcons only had six total picks in the draft, they suddenly seemed like a candidate to trade their first-round pick, especially once Henry Ruggs III and Jerry Jeudy started the run of receivers coming off the board. After all, teams picking after the Falcons—like the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles—were desperate to add a receiver, and CeeDee Lamb was still on the board.
Rather than looking to add draft picks, however, the Falcons simply settled for the corner they felt was the best available in A.J. Terrell out of Clemson.
Terrell addresses a need, especially considering the Falcons lost Desmond Trufant in free agency. But Atlanta could have found pretty comparable players later in the first round or in the second round while also attaining more draft capital.
The Falcons failed to land their top targets at corner and also failed to grab more picks. That is a grave error on the part of Thomas Dimitroff and Dan Quinn.
Philadelphia Eagles: Howie Roseman Finally Gets Aggressive to Land CeeDee Lamb
Eagles GM Howie Roseman was pretty vague when discussing whether the Eagles attempted to move up from the No. 21 spot, where they figured to draft a wide receiver.
Roseman said the team was "working the phones" but also that the Eagles felt comfortable remaining at No. 21. Considering the way the draft played out, however, this is flawed reasoning.
The Eagles had a chance to trade up and draft a potential game-changer in Oklahoma receiver CeeDee Lamb, who instead was taken 17th overall by their NFC East divisional rival, the Dallas Cowboys.
Lamb averaged a whopping 21.4 yards per reception last season. He is a burner as well as an outstanding athlete and almost certainly would have thrived as a deep threat for Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz.
Tim McManus of ESPN reported it would have cost "at least" a 2020 second-round pick to trade with the Falcons for the No. 16 pick, also suggesting the Eagles felt the price was too high. Philadelphia then went on to select TCU receiver Jalen Reagor.
The Eagles needed to land a top receiver. Wentz needs more reliable targets than the aging DeSean Jackson (33) and oft-injured Alshon Jeffery, and Lamb would have given them an impact player with an established resume. Reagor had a consistent, productive college career, but he never had a chance to shine because of poor quarterback play at TCU. Perhaps he'll do so with Wentz.
While Reagor might be a good scheme fit for Doug Pederson's West Coast offense (this could also explain why they did not draft Justin Jefferson), he is less of a sure thing than Lamb would seem to be.
Reagor still has every opportunity to be Philly's new No. 1, but it feels like the Eagles missed out on a potential star by failing to trade up for Lamb.
Green Bay Packers: Prioritize Right Now
The Green Bay Packers seemed to have a pretty straightforward narrative in the first round: Get quarterback Aaron Rodgers some much-needed help in the receiving corps.
But rather than add another pass-catcher, the Packers provided the shock of the draft by trading up to select Utah State quarterback Jordan Love.
There are reasons the pick makes sense. Rodgers will be 37 in December, and he also has a history of injuries. Green Bay selected Rodgers to be Brett Favre's backup in the first round of the 2005 draft, and that worked out very well.
However, this team reached the NFC Championship Game last season. Rodgers is still one of the best quarterbacks in football, and the Packers should be doing everything in their power to take the next step toward a Lombardi Trophy.
Like the Eagles, Green Bay needed an impact receiver alongside Davante Adams. Other than Adams, the Packers did not have a receiver top 500 yards or three touchdowns. Geronimo Allison signed with the Lions, and Marquez Valdes-Scantling struggled with drops last year.
If the Packers were going to trade up, why not climb a few more spots for a guy like Brandon Aiyuk? Or maybe even Justin Jefferson?
Even if trading up for those receivers was never an available option, Green Bay still might have gone for Tee Higgins or even looked to upgrade the secondary. What's worse is the Packers took Boston College running back AJ Dillon at the end of the second round despite already having an established backfield with Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams.
The Packers had a few prime opportunities to get Rodgers some help for a Super Bowl run. They wasted them by choosing to plan for the future.
Miami Dolphins: Wait to Draft a Cornerback
The Miami Dolphins had a trio of first-round picks and pretty much stuck to expectation by selecting a quarterback (Tua Tagovailoa) and offensive tackle (Austin Jackson) with their first two.
But they came through with a bit of a surprise toward the end of the first round, selecting Auburn cornerback Noah Igbinoghene at No. 30.
The Dolphins signed Byron Jones to a five-year, $82.5 million deal this offseason and have a pair of lockdown corners in Jones and Xavien Howard. While Igbinoghene was among the better defensive backs available, corner was hardly the most pressing need.
Miami could have drafted a top running back or replaced Minkah Fitzpatrick (who was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers last year) with Alabama safety Xavier McKinney.
But by the time Dolphins were on the clock in Round 2, McKinney was off the board, as were Georgia running back D'Andre Swift and LSU back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. They chose to add depth to the offensive line with the 39th overall pick, selecting Robert Hunt out of Louisiana.
The Dolphins then could have traded up to draft Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins with their second Round 2 pick, but the Baltimore Ravens took him with the 55th selection (Miami had the 56th pick).
The first-round selection of Igbinoghene might have cost the Dolphins an opportunity to land a top back or safety.
Yes, Miami signed Jordan Howard in the offseason and also traded for Matt Breida. But both players have a history of injuries, and neither was a true feature back last season. Selecting someone like a Swift or Dobbins in the first round might also have negated the pressure to trade for a running back.
Considering LSU corner Kristian Fulton lasted until the 61st overall pick, the Dolphins could have found quality corner depth later in the draft.
Indianapolis Colts: Add More Defense in Round 2
The Indianapolis Colts gave up the No. 13 pick to acquire defensive tackle DeForest Buckner from the San Francisco 49ers, but they had a pair of early second-round picks to address some needs.
Indy took care of the first need by drafting USC wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., giving them a highly rated pass-catcher opposite T.Y. Hilton. But the Colts made a bit of a surprising move with their second pick of the round, trading up to select Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor.
Now, there is no denying the success Taylor had at Wisconsin. He rushed for over 2,000 yards in each of the last two seasons, and finished his collegiate career ranked sixth in NCAA history in rushing yards. But he is another straight-line rusher who does little in the passing game, and he is not the same kind of pass-blocker new Colts quarterback Philip Rivers is accustomed to.
The Colts also have a 1,000-yard rusher in Marlon Mack as well as a receiving back in Nyheim Hines. Jordan Wilkins averaged 6.0 yards per carry last year. Mack will be a free agent after this season, but Wilkins and Hines are both under contract through 2021. Plus, Indy should have the cap to re-sign Mack, especially if it parts ways with left tackle Anthony Castonzo.
Even if Colts GM sees something different in Taylor, this feels like a reach.
The Colts could have selected an edge-rusher such as Darrell Taylor out of Tennessee or A.J. Epenesa (who can also play inside) out of Iowa. While the Colts ranked seventh in interceptions last season, they were tied for 15th in sacks, per NFL.com. Adding another edge presence might have been the perfect complement to Buckner on the inside, and it might also have lessened the pressure on the secondary.
Or, Indianapolis might have also addressed the cornerback spot by drafting Utah's Jaylon Johnson, Alabama's Trevon Diggs or Fulton, especially considering their major addition—Xavier Rhodes—had one of the worst cornerback grades of all CBs to see at least 300 or more snaps, per PFF.
The Colts still have some cap space to potentially make a run at a guy like edge-rusher Everson Griffen or cornerbacks such as Prince Amukamara or Logan Ryan.
But the Colts, like the Packers (and unlike the Dolphins), are trying to win now. Trading up to select another running back is a waste of drafting potential, especially when they could have made tangible improvements to the defensive unit.
Chicago Bears: Stop Adding Tight Ends, Ryan Pace
Bears GM Ryan Pace understood tight end was a position of weakness for the Monsters of the Midway. Only, he might have understood that a little too well.
Pace signed veteran Jimmy Graham, and after Trey Burton was released, it was assumed Graham would be the starter. However, the Bears selected Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet with their first pick in the second round (43rd overall).
Granted, Kmet would not have lasted much longer, and tight ends play a vital role in head coach Matt Nagy's offensive system. But the Bears also had major needs in the secondary after losing cornerback Prince Amukamara and safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix. They also might have chosen to upgrade their receiving corps.
The Bears could have selected either LSU safety Grant Delpit or Minnesota safety Antoine Winfield Jr., both of whom were All-Americans last season. Receivers K.J. Hamler and Chase Claypool were also on the board. Instead, they added their 10th tight end to the roster.
Chicago would take Johnson with its second pick of the second round, though Johnson's shoulder issues might pose a bit of a concern.
This do-over is just as much about the questionable decision to sign Graham as it is anything else. If Pace had gone into the draft knowing he would be looking for a tight end, he could have spent that money on a secondary piece or perhaps an upgrade on the offensive line.
But the reality is the Bears did sign Graham, and they probably should have prioritized upgrading their safeties or wide receiver corps with their first pick.
New England Patriots: Quit Being Stubborn
It was not a surprise to see the New England Patriots trade out of the first round. Nor was it a shock to see them favor defensive players to start their draft.
But, just once, it would have been nice if Bill Belichick and Co. were not so stubborn.
The Patriots had a very clear need for receivers. Julian Edelman is as steady as they come, but 2019 first-round pick N'Keal Harry had a poor rookie season, and no Pats receiver other than Edelman went for 400 yards or had more than 29 catches. New England had an opportunity to grab a wideout with either of its second-round picks.
The Bengals took Higgins off the board and the Colts grabbed Pittman, but Hamler, Claypool and Colorado receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. were all on the board for the Pats' first pick of the round. Instead, New England selected safety Kyle Dugger of Lenoir-Rhyne.
Dugger is a great athlete, but the Pats are mostly set in the secondary, particularly after re-signing Devin McCourty in free agency.
New England did well to get a pass-rusher in Josh Uche out of Michigan after losing Kyle Van Noy in free agency. But again, it suggests a certain stubbornness in Belichick that he seems to continually prioritize defense.
Granted, it is worth noting New England's last three first-rounders were offensive players (Harry, running back Sony Michel and tackle Isaiah Wynn).
Then again, New England's defense ranked first in total DVOA and passing DVOA last year, and the Patriots were in much better shape at the defensive skill positions.
Perhaps this draft might have been more passable if the Pats had snagged a receiver in the later rounds. They did take a pair of tight ends, but did not draft a single wideout. That seems counterproductive to making offensive strides in 2020.
Not much is surprising about New England's draft strategy. But it still might have been wiser to prioritize the wideout spot, particularly given that the Pats will likely have a rookie quarterback under center.
