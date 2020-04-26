2020 NFL Draft: 7 Immediate Do-Overs We Would Love to See

5 of 7

The Indianapolis Colts gave up the No. 13 pick to acquire defensive tackle DeForest Buckner from the San Francisco 49ers, but they had a pair of early second-round picks to address some needs.

Indy took care of the first need by drafting USC wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., giving them a highly rated pass-catcher opposite T.Y. Hilton. But the Colts made a bit of a surprising move with their second pick of the round, trading up to select Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor.

Now, there is no denying the success Taylor had at Wisconsin. He rushed for over 2,000 yards in each of the last two seasons, and finished his collegiate career ranked sixth in NCAA history in rushing yards. But he is another straight-line rusher who does little in the passing game, and he is not the same kind of pass-blocker new Colts quarterback Philip Rivers is accustomed to.

The Colts also have a 1,000-yard rusher in Marlon Mack as well as a receiving back in Nyheim Hines. Jordan Wilkins averaged 6.0 yards per carry last year. Mack will be a free agent after this season, but Wilkins and Hines are both under contract through 2021. Plus, Indy should have the cap to re-sign Mack, especially if it parts ways with left tackle Anthony Castonzo.

Even if Colts GM sees something different in Taylor, this feels like a reach.

The Colts could have selected an edge-rusher such as Darrell Taylor out of Tennessee or A.J. Epenesa (who can also play inside) out of Iowa. While the Colts ranked seventh in interceptions last season, they were tied for 15th in sacks, per NFL.com. Adding another edge presence might have been the perfect complement to Buckner on the inside, and it might also have lessened the pressure on the secondary.

Or, Indianapolis might have also addressed the cornerback spot by drafting Utah's Jaylon Johnson, Alabama's Trevon Diggs or Fulton, especially considering their major addition—Xavier Rhodes—had one of the worst cornerback grades of all CBs to see at least 300 or more snaps, per PFF.

The Colts still have some cap space to potentially make a run at a guy like edge-rusher Everson Griffen or cornerbacks such as Prince Amukamara or Logan Ryan.

But the Colts, like the Packers (and unlike the Dolphins), are trying to win now. Trading up to select another running back is a waste of drafting potential, especially when they could have made tangible improvements to the defensive unit.