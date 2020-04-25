NFL Draft 2021: Top Prospects and 1st-Round Mock Predictions

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been mentioned in NFL conversations since his first appearance as a freshman.

The junior signal-caller is the prized possession of the 2021 NFL draft class, and he could be the fourth straight quarterback chosen No. 1 overall.

However, the 2020 draft cycle is the perfect example for how things can change in a 12-month span. Joe Burrow skyrocketed to the top of the board ahead of Tua Tagovailoa, who was hyped for a long time as the potential top pick.

Lawrence will receive competition from Ohio State's Justin Fields, who could also be the fourth consecutive transfer to land atop the draft.

If a quarterback does not go first, that honor could be bestowed upon Oregon's Penei Sewell, who has been one of the most impressive offensive linemen in college football in the past few years.

2021 NFL 1st-Round Mock Draft

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

2. Washington Redskins: Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

3. Cincinnati Bengals: Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon

4. Miami Dolphins: Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU

5. New York Giants: Justyn Ross, WR, Clemson

6. Carolina Panthers: Walker Little, OT, Stanford

7. New York Jets: Gregory Rousseau, DE, Miami

8. Atlanta Falcons: Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

9. Chicago Bears: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

10. Miami Dolphins (from Houston): Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

11. Las Vegas Raiders: Marvin Wilson, DT, Florida State

12. Los Angeles Chargers: Jalen Mayfield, OT, Michigan

13. Arizona Cardinals: Sam Cosmi, OT, Texas

14. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Los Angeles Rams): Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama

15. Cleveland Browns: Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford

16. Detroit Lions: Richard LeCounte, S, Georgia

17. Denver Broncos: Trey Smith, OT, Tennessee

18. Green Bay Packers: Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama

19. New England Patriots: Jamie Newman, QB, Georgia

20. Seattle Seahawks: Shaun Wade, CB, Ohio State

21. Philadelphia Eagles: Josh Jobe, CB, Alabama

22. Indianapolis Colts: Creed Humphrey, C, Oklahoma

23. Tennessee Titans: Jay Tufele, DT, USC

24. Minnesota Vikings: Xavier Thomas, DE, Clemson

25. Pittsburgh Steelers: Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue

26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Israel Mukuamu, CB, South Carolina

27. Buffalo Bills: Tamorrion Terry, WR, Florida State

28. New Orleans Saints: Seth Williams, WR, Auburn

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson

30. Dallas Cowboys: LaBryan Ray, DT, Alabama

31. San Francisco 49ers: Alaric Jackson, OT, Iowa

32. Baltimore Ravens: DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

Top Prospects

Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

Lawrence has produced a pair of 3,000-yard, 30-touchdown seasons for Clemson, and he is expected to post similar numbers as a junior.

Clemson is projected to once again be the class of the ACC, with few teams able to challenge it during the regular season.

Although he lost Tee Higgins to the NFL, Lawrence still has running back Travis Etienne and wide receiver Justyn Ross to work with. With two potential first-round picks and a handful of five-star recruits at his disposal, Lawrence should have no problem eclipsing 3,000 passing yards again.

The Jacksonville Jaguars could be linked with Lawrence throughout the 2020 campaign if Gardner Minshew struggles during a rebuilding season.

Doug Marrone's team already shipped off Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye for trade considerations, and it has shopped Yannick Ngakoue and Leonard Fournette recently. If Minshew is inconsistent, like he was at times during his rookie campaign, the Jaguars may have an easy decision next April.

Since they are in rebuilding mode, the Jaguars will likely lack competitiveness in AFC South games, and they would be at a disadvantage in crossover clashes with the NFC North and AFC North.

If that is the case, they would have the justification to take Lawrence at No. 1.

Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

The Washington Redskins could be in a similar scenario to Jacksonville if Dwayne Haskins fails to develop in his sophomore season.

First-year head coach Ron Rivera could give Haskins a shorter leash, and he has already brought in Kyle Allen as an insurance policy. If neither quarterback pans out and the Redskins struggle offensively, they could land back in the top two and have a chance to take Fields.

The transfer from Georgia led Ohio State to the College Football Playoff by throwing for 3,273 yards and rushing for 484 yards. Fields finished his sophomore campaign with 51 total touchdowns, a number that he could reach again in 2020.

The Redskins took Fields' old teammate Chase Young with the No. 2 overall selection in the 2020 NFL draft to solidify their defensive line. If Haskins disappoints, Fields could join Young, Terry McLaurin and the quarterback he may replace on the Ohio State to Washington pipeline.

Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon

If the Cincinnati Bengals fail to move up the AFC North in Joe Burrow's rookie season, they could be back near the top of the draft order in 2021.

With a franchise quarterback already in place, the Bengals could land the best non-quarterback prospect in Sewell. The Oregon junior could be the top-ranked player in the draft class, but like Young in 2020, he may not be among the first selections because of teams' needs at quarterback.

The junior's first major test will come against Ohio State in Week 2, and he should be challenged by Washington, USC and Arizona State during Pac-12 play.

The Bengals may not have a glaring need at offensive line if Jonah Williams performs well upon his return from injury, but it may be hard to pass up Sewell. Cincinnati could also bookend the offensive line with Williams and Sewell since it opted to take Tee Higgins in the second round ahead of a tackle.

