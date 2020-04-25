Fantasy Football Expert Analysis After 2020 NFL Draft Day 2

John Weast/Getty Images

Day 2 of the 2020 NFL draft has come and gone, and a boatload of skill-position players who should be making immediate impacts on Sundays are now off the board.

For fantasy football purposes, a bunch of names should be populating big boards and drafts in the late summer, some of whom could be mid-round steals or late-round sleepers.

A few could even creep into RB2 or WR2 territory.

Here's a look at a 12-player Day 2 group of players most worthy of fantasy draft picks this season.

For the purposes of this analysis, all prospects will be viewed as potential picks in full-point-per-reception leagues (PPR). Fantasy Pros' current PPR big board for the 2020 season will be utilized when making final projections.

Clemson WR Tee Higgins (No. 33 to Cincinnati Bengals)

Clemson wideout Tee Higgins' playmaking should translate to Cincinnati, where he'll connect with No. 1 overall pick and ex-LSU signal-caller Joe Burrow.

He'll likely see fewer targets than wideouts A.J. Green and Tyler Boyd, but there should be plenty of targets to go around in head coach Zac Taylor's passing attack.

He is a low-end wideout worth a late-round pick, but consider picking him even higher if word emerges during training camp that he's established a good rapport with his fellow rookie in Burrow.

USC WR Michael Pittman Jr. (No. 34 to Indianapolis Colts)

Early prediction: USC wideout Michael Pittman Jr. finds his name on a bevy of fantasy football sleeper lists later this summer, to the point where the secret will be out long before September.

The highly productive wideout should be the second wideout in Indianapolis behind T.Y. Hilton and see plenty of targets all season. Better yet, he'll play indoors for half the season for the foreseeable future, so he'll be taking part in fantasy-friendly environments for a good chunk of the season.

He's worth a shot as a third starting wide receiver or flex option.

Georgia RB D'Andre Swift (No. 35 to Detroit Lions)

This is a tricky spot for Georgia running back D'Andre Swift, who will see reps in the backfield alongside Kerryon Johnson.

The question is whether Swift or Johnson ends up receiving the bulk of the carries. Johnson has shown promise when healthy but has missed 14 of 32 games. He did average 5.4 yards per carry in 2018, however, and should keep his hold on the position if he's good to go in 2020.

Unless that answer is made clear in training camp, Swift should be seen as a depth option at the back end of drafts.

Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor (No. 41 to Indianapolis Colts)

The good news: Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor will be running behind a superstar offensive line that features guard Quenton Nelson and tackle Anthony Castonzo.

The bad news: He'll be sharing backfield duties with Marlon Mack, making this situation a bit murky.

But Taylor is too talented to keep off the field. Look for him in the mid-to-late rounds as a top running back off the bench. Ultimately, this might be a case where you stash Taylor and hope he finds his way to the top of the running back chart. In that case, you'll reap the rewards.

Colorado WR Laviska Shenault Jr. (No. 42 to Jackonsville Jaguars)

Every opportunity should be afforded to Colorado wideout Laviska Shenault Jr. in Jacksonville, which has question marks on its depth chart behind presumed No. 1 option DJ Chark in 2020. Dede Westbrook and Chris Conley both flashed last year, but neither took hold of the WR2 spot.

The door is open for someone to assume the No. 2 perch, and Shenault could seize it. If so, he's a late-round pick worth considering as a fourth or fifth wideout.

Penn State WR KJ Hamler (No. 46 to Denver Broncos)

The Denver Broncos offense is loaded with weapons after adding talented wideouts Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler in the draft and running back Melvin Gordon via free agency.

They join a group that includes running back Phillip Lindsay and tight end Noah Fant to form one of the best skill-position cores in the league. The issue for Hamler is that he's probably a WR3 on Denver at best, making him a tough pickup in fantasy.

He's a back-end fantasy option based on his excellent speed and skill set but nothing more because of the lack of opportunity.

Notre Dame WR Chase Claypool (No. 49 to Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has a massive target to throw to in Chase Claypool, who could be starting opposite JuJu Smith-Schuster in two-wideout sets.

If that's the case, then expect Claypool to do work in the Steelers offense.

He won't be a target machine but could be a boom-or-bust type of player who can single-handedly win weeks for your team with his big-play ability. He's a solid mid-round option to lead the wideout group on your bench.

Florida State RB Cam Akers (No. 52 to Los Angeles Rams)

Florida State running back Cam Akers should have every opportunity to start in L.A. in place of the recently released Todd Gurley, now an Atlanta Falcon.

He'll have competition in the form of Malcolm Brown and Darrell Henderson, and it's to be determined whether the winner of the RB1 competition is merely the lead back in a timeshare.

In this case, a wait-and-see approach is best with the uncertainty of where Akers fits on the training camp depth chart. If he is an RB1, then he's a mid-round choice at worst, worthy of a flex spot or as your top running back reserve.

Ohio State RB J.K. Dobbins (No. 55 to Baltimore Ravens)

Mark Ingram II is the RB1 in Baltimore, but there's no doubt Ohio State's J.K. Dobbins will get a sizable dose of touches on a run-heavy team that gave reps to Ingram's backups (Gus Edwards and Justise Hill) last year.

The key is how many touches Dobbins gets per week, and that's hard to decipher at this time.

Still, he's worth a late-round pick and could be considered a sleeper. He'll pan out if he moves to first on the depth chart.

Florida WR Van Jefferson (No. 57 to Los Angeles Rams)

Van Jefferson should have a chance to take hold of the spot vacated by Brandin Cooks, since traded to the Houston Texans.

He'll have competition in the form of Josh Reynolds, but the second-round pick should have a leg up on the rest of the field for the job.

The issue is the Rams offense found success utilizing tight ends more last season, meaning the third wideout will be utilized less. On that note, Jefferson could be a worth a shot at the end of drafts, but no earlier.

Baylor WR Denzel Mims (No. 59 to New York Jets)

It wouldn't be a surprise to see Baylor wideout Denzel Mims amass more fantasy points in PPR leagues than anyone on this list.

Mims is going to take over Robby Anderson's spot in the starting lineup with the wideout now with the Carolina Panthers. He comes to a retooled Jets offense that has completely rebuilt the offensive line and added Breshad Perriman.

Mims could end up being the top Jets pass-catcher next year alongside Perriman and Jamison Crowder, and if that syncs with quarterback Sam Darnold's improvement and a stronger O-line performance, then he'll be worth a fifth- or sixth-round pick as a WR2 on your team.

Memphis WR Antonio Gibson (No. 66 to Washington Redskins)

The combination of Terry McLaurin and Antonio Gibson is going to be a serious problem for teams facing Washington, especially if Dwayne Haskins builds on his performance during the final two weeks of his 2019 rookie campaign.

Gibson is an explosive, big-play threat anytime he touches the ball. He doesn't need a bevy of targets to contribute every week, making him a viable fantasy option. Consider him in the middle of your draft as a WR3 or flex choice.

Utah RB Zack Moss (No. 86 to Buffalo Bills)

Yet another spot where a running back enters a perceived timeshare with an incumbent starter.

This time, it's Utah's Zack Moss heading to Buffalo alongside Devin Singletary, who excelled last year with 775 rushing yards. He was a steady performer capable of moving the pile four to five yards at a time.

There's no reason to believe he'll fail to excel in Year 2, so he should keep his hold on the backfield. But look for Moss to take over the Frank Gore role from last year and get eight to 10 carries per game.

That makes him a late-round add at best, but he's worth a shot in deeper leagues.