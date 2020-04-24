NFL Rumors: Bengals 'Actively Exploring' Trade Down from No. 33 in NFL Draft

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 24, 2020

UNSPECIFIED LOCATION - APRIL 23: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) In this still image from video provided by the Cincinnati Bengals, quarterback Joe Burrow speaks via teleconference after being selected during the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft on April 23, 2020. (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images)
Getty Images/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals are willing to trade the No. 33 overall pick in the second round on Friday night, according to multiple reports:

The Bengals have six picks remaining (one in each round), so stockpiling selections in a deep draft—and an especially deep second round—would make sense as the team looks to build a contender around rookie quarterback and top overall pick Joe Burrow. 

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.  

Related

    Report: Pats Looking to Trade Down

    New England is ‘exploring’ moving back in Round 2 on the draft

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Pats Looking to Trade Down

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Texans, Deshaun Talking Deal

    Houston and QB have begun 'very preliminary' discussions on contract extension (ESPN)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Texans, Deshaun Talking Deal

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Tons of Day 2 Draft Talent 🙏

    Personnel director calls today’s prospects the ‘deepest second round in the last 25 years’ (Schefter)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Tons of Day 2 Draft Talent 🙏

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Burrow Leads Bengals Past Tua's Dolphins in B/R Madden Sim

    Cincinnati Bengals logo
    Cincinnati Bengals

    Burrow Leads Bengals Past Tua's Dolphins in B/R Madden Sim

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report