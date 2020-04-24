NFL Rumors: Bengals 'Actively Exploring' Trade Down from No. 33 in NFL Draft

Getty Images/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals are willing to trade the No. 33 overall pick in the second round on Friday night, according to multiple reports:

The Bengals have six picks remaining (one in each round), so stockpiling selections in a deep draft—and an especially deep second round—would make sense as the team looks to build a contender around rookie quarterback and top overall pick Joe Burrow.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

