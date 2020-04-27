A Way-Too-Early Look at the Potential 2021 NFL Draft QB Class

0 of 9

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The 2020 NFL draft has reached its conclusion, and for the fans of some quarterback-needy teams, it might have been a bit of a disappointment. Prospects like Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa came off the board early, and some teams were left without a clear succession plan under center.

However, there's a silver lining to be found. Next year's quarterback class is shaping up to be an enticing one. With Clemson wunderkind Trevor Lawrence headlining the group, there will be some signal-callers worth waiting for.

Here, you'll find an early look at some of the top quarterback prospects to be draft-eligible in 2021. These are players on the national radar and already gaining draft traction—keep in mind that a Burrow-like emergence is always possible, assuming the college season is played as scheduled.

Players are listed in alphabetical order.