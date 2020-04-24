2021 NFL Draft Odds: Trevor Lawrence Favored to Be No. 1 Pick over Justin Fields

Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is the early favorite to become the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft next year in Cleveland.

Adam Levitan of Establish The Run provided the updated betting odds, which show Lawrence ahead of fellow quarterback Justin Fields of Ohio State and Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell:

The Cincinnati Bengals selected LSU quarterback Joe Burrow with the No. 1 selection in the 2020 draft Thursday night. It marked the third consecutive year and the 15th time in the past 20 years a QB was taken in the top spot.

Lawrence is a strong contender to keep that trend alive next spring.

The 20-year-old Tennessee native took over the Tigers' starting job as a true freshman in 2018 and has posted back-to-back monster statistical seasons. In all, he's completed 65.5 percent of his throws for 6,945 yards with 66 touchdowns and 12 interceptions across 30 appearances.

He also showcased progress as a rusher in 2019 with 563 rushing yards and nine scores on the ground.

Lawrence pushed aside speculation he could sit out the 2020 season in order to preserve his draft stock after Clemson's loss to LSU in last season's National Championship Game.

"Yeah, I don't think so," he told reporters. "I think I just love Clemson. I love college football and whether it's one more year or two more years, whatever it may be, I just love it here. I love doing what I've done. I think it's a unique experience being able to go to school and grow and become a man and get to do it with some of your best friends."

The "Tank for Trevor" campaigns will probably start pretty early in the 2020 season. He's looked like as surefire of a prospect as it gets through two years in college.