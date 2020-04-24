NFL Draft Order 2020: Full Selection List for Rounds 2-7 and Round 1 Results

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

What started out as a night expected to be full of intrigue was mostly devoid of it.

Leading into Thursday night's first round of the 2020 NFL draft, nearly every draft analyst and mock drafter predicted we'd see something surprising. But in the words of the late, great Dennis Green, "They are who we thought they were."

The first 12 picks went almost perfectly according to most mock drafts, with quarterbacks Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert off the board by pick No. 7. The first "surprise" came when Las Vegas made Henry Ruggs the first receiver taken ahead of teammate Jerry Jeudy and Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb.

Here's some of the biggest home runs—and head-scratchers—as well as what we can expect to see over the next few days.

Picks We Loved

Derrick Brown, Carolina — According to The Athletic's Joe Person, Brown made a big fan in new Panthers' offensive coordinator Joe Brady when Brown's Auburn defense faced off against Brady's LSU offense.

Brady reportedly told new Carolina head coach Matt Rhule that Brown was the toughest defensive player he had to game-plan for all season, and it's easy to see why. Brown should be a dominant force inside for a Panthers defense that desperately needs it.

Jerry Jeudy, Denver — It was a bit of a shock to see Jeudy still on the board at No. 15, and you'd assume John Elway felt the same. Rumors had swirled all week about Denver wanting to trade up to take the Alabama wideout, but it turned out the Broncos didn't need to. Jeudy gives second-year QB Drew Lock another weapon to play with alongside Courtland Sutton, Noah Fant, Melvin Gordon and Phillip Lindsay.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City — It's hard to fathom that Kansas City's offense could be better in 2020 than it was in 2019, but that will almost certainly be the case with the addition of Edwards-Helaire. He's the only player in the history of the SEC to record 50 catches and rush for 1,000 yards in a season, and he fits perfectly into Andy Reid's screen-heavy offensive system. Patrick Mahomes' embarrassment of riches grows.

Picks We Liked

CeeDee Lamb, Dallas — I highly doubt Jerry Jones went into Thursday night thinking he'd take a wide receiver in the first round, but that's exactly what he did. And with Lamb, who was arguably the best wideout in the entire draft, still on the board, can you blame him? Jones has given QB Dak Prescott a wealth of weapons in Amari Cooper, Ezekiel Elliott, Michael Gallup, and now Lamb.

Patrick Queen, Baltimore — If last season's playoff run proved anything to Baltimore, it was the need to improve on defense. Queen does that immediately. He has the ability to play sideline to sideline unlike any other true linebacker in this class, and his range gives defensive coordinator Don Martindale a lot of flexibility in his scheme.

Picks That Just Didn't Make Sense

Jordan Love, Green Bay — There weren't a ton of picks Thursday night that left you wondering what exactly that front office was thinking, but this one was in a league all of its own. The Packers desperately needed to add a wide receiver to help Aaron Rodgers, and instead spent their best draft capital on his replacement.

For a team who has been this close to get to a Super Bowl, there were multiple needs that superseded a quarterback who won't see the field for a minimum of two years. One more fun fact: Green Bay hasn't drafted a single skill position player in the first round since 2005—when it drafted...Aaron Rodgers.

What to Expect on Days 2-3

Four quarterbacks, six offensive tackles, six wide receivers and six cornerbacks went off the board in Round 1. Not exactly shocking in what has become a pass-happy league.

The elite-level players are gone at pretty much every other position, but that doesn't mean there isn't value to be had, especially on Day 2. Teams like Dallas and Green Bay still desperately need to find impact players on defense, and Cincinnati and Miami, each with one of the first seven picks in Round 2, need to find weapons to put around their new franchise quarterbacks.

Don't be surprised to see three running backs—J.K. Dobbins, D'Andre Swift and Johnathan Taylor—go off the board in Round 2, as well as a potential second run on defensive backs with LSU's Kristian Fulton and Grant Delpit, as well as Alabama's Xavier McKinney, still on the board.

