NFL Draft Grades 2020: Round 1 Results and Scores for Each Team

Some mocks projected Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs to get selected as high as the No. 4 pick in the 2020 NFL draft. Instead, the former Hawkeye was available for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to select when they traded up one spot to the No. 13 pick.

And with that, the Bucs added some much-needed protection for their new superstar quarterback, Tom Brady, and secured another talented piece for its new-look offense for 2020.

It was one of the best first-round picks in this year's draft, which took place in a virtual format Thursday night. While the opening round didn't start with many surprises, there were some later in the night, providing plenty to discuss until the second and third rounds arrive Friday.

The Buccaneers weren't the only team to have a successful showing in the first round, though. Here's a look at the other teams that did best, along with grades for each team that was in on the action.

NFL Draft Tracker

A Grades

Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Washington Redskins

The first three teams on the clock made the picks that everybody expected them to, and they were the right decisions.

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (Bengals), Ohio State defensive end Chase Young (Redskins) and Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah (Lions) were among the best players in the class and should quickly fit in with their new teams.

The Buccaneers made a great decision in moving up a spot to land Iowa offensive tackle Wirfs, who is going to help Brady have time to get the ball to Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Rob Gronkowski and Tampa Bay's other top targets.

Meanwhile, the Broncos and Cowboys had the two best wide receivers in the class fall into their laps at the No. 15 and No. 18 picks, respectively. Denver added Alabama's Jerry Jeudy and Dallas picked Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb, each getting a talented playmaker who instantly makes its offense better.

The Ravens have had good fortune drafting linebackers in the first round in the past, and LSU's Patrick Queen has a strong chance of adding his name to a list of success stories that includes Ray Lewis, Peter Boulware, Terrell Suggs and C.J. Mosley.

B Grades

Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints

The Dolphins, Chargers, Jaguars and Vikings were busy in the opening round, with each team making multiple selections.

Miami and Los Angeles did a solid job with their picks, and both acquired a new franchise quarterback as the Dolphins took Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa at No. 5 and the Chargers selected Oregon's Justin Herbert at No. 6.

The Dolphins also added USC offensive tackle Austin Jackson and Auburn cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, who could both be solid players. The Chargers acquired the No. 23 pick in a trade with the Patriots and selected Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray, who has the potential to become a star on their defense.

Jacksonville used its pair of picks to bolster its defense, adding Florida cornerback CJ Henderson and LSU linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson, while Minnesota added a player on each side of the ball in LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson and TCU cornerback Jeff Gladney. Both teams addressed positions of need and added players with plenty of potential.

The Cardinals surprisingly opted not to draft an offensive lineman, but that may have been because they were surprised Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons was still available at No. 8. He could be a playmaker on defense, but Arizona may still need to address its offensive line before the season. But it was a nice pick all the same.

It may have been a bit of a surprise that LSU's Clyde Edwards-Helaire was the first running back drafted this year, but the Chiefs added a dynamic playmaker with the No. 32 pick and made their offense even better.

The 21-year-old should provide a new dynamic to Kansas City's running and passing games.

C Grades

New York Giants, New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Tennessee Titans

It wasn't a surprise that the Giants drafted an offensive tackle at No. 4, but there were better ones available than Georgia's Andrew Thomas.

Perhaps it's a decision that will end up working, but at this time, it may not have been their best choice. Still, they did add to a position of need.

The Jets also drafted a top offensive lineman in Louisville tackle Mekhi Becton. However, it may have been better off selecting one of the top wide receivers, all of whom were still available at No. 11.

The 49ers added South Carolina defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw with their first pick to replace DeForest Buckner, who they traded in order to get another first-round selection.

It's interesting that San Francisco essentially swapped Buckner for Kinlaw, as the former is more of a sure thing at this point of his career and could be a better fit for a team that's in win-now mode.

Also, the 49ers missed out on the top tier of receivers when they drafted Kinlaw and later selected Arizona State's Brandon Aiyuk at No. 25. He's a solid player, but San Francisco really could have benefited from adding a player such as Jeudy or Lamb earlier in the round.

The Eagles got the receiver they badly needed in TCU's Jalen Reagor at No. 21, but they might regret passing over LSU's Justin Jefferson, who was still on the board at the time.

D Grades

Atlanta Falcons, Green Bay Packers, Las Vegas Raiders

One of the biggest talking points of the night came when the Packers selected Utah State quarterback Jordan Love at No. 26. Aaron Rodgers may be entering the latter years of his career, but he could have used some offensive help if Green Bay is serious about winning now and not just in the future.

Love is a solid quarterback and will likely benefit from sitting under Rodgers for a few years (as Rodgers did with Brett Favre), but the Packers went 13-3 last season and adding a wide receiver could have helped them become a legitimate Super Bowl contender in 2020.

The Raiders made a pair of questionable decisions with their two picks. At No. 12, they drafted Alabama's Henry Ruggs III, who is a talented speedster but might not reach the level of fellow receivers Jeudy and Lamb. Las Vegas then selected Ohio State cornerback Damon Arnette at No. 19, which was certainly a reach.

Speaking of reaches, the Falcons drafted Clemson cornerback A.J. Terrell at No. 16. If they really wanted him, they likely could have traded down and still been able to get him while also adding some picks. He'll fill a need in Atlanta's secondary, but there were better players on the board when it was on the clock.

N/A Grades

Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Rams, New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers

These are the teams that didn't make a selection in the first round, a group the Patriots joined when they traded the No. 23 overall pick to the Chargers in exchange for a second- and third-round selection. So, New England will be busy Friday when it has a second-round pick and four third-round selections.

The other five teams had all previously traded their first-round picks and will get in on the action when the draft resumes Friday.