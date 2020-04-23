Tua Tagovailoa: Dolphins 'Very Discreet,' Didn't Tip Cards Before No. 5 Pick

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 24, 2020

UNSPECIFIED LOCATION - APRIL 23: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) In this still image from video provided by the NFL, Tua Tagovailoa, front center, holds up a phone during the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft on April 23, 2020. (Photo by NFL via Getty Images)
Handout/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins drafted their quarterback of the future Thursday night, selecting Alabama Tua Tagovailoa with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft. 

Tagovailoa said the Dolphins held their cards close to their vest during the draft process: 

                       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Austin Jackson's Scouting Report

    Miami Dolphins logo
    Miami Dolphins

    Austin Jackson's Scouting Report

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Tua Says His Car Was Destroyed by Tornado in March

    Miami Dolphins logo
    Miami Dolphins

    Tua Says His Car Was Destroyed by Tornado in March

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report

    Bill in His 'War Room'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Bill in His 'War Room'

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    OBJ Ready for Wills in Cleveland 😅

    NFL logo
    NFL

    OBJ Ready for Wills in Cleveland 😅

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report