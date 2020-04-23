Tua Tagovailoa: Dolphins 'Very Discreet,' Didn't Tip Cards Before No. 5 Pick

Tua Tagovailoa: Dolphins 'Very Discreet,' Didn't Tip Cards Before No. 5 PickApril 24, 2020
Handout/Getty Images
The Miami Dolphins drafted their quarterback of the future Thursday night, selecting Alabama Tua Tagovailoa with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.
Tagovailoa said the Dolphins held their cards close to their vest during the draft process:
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Austin Jackson's Scouting Report