Kevin Hart Trolls Tom Brady for 'Tompa Bay' During NFL Draft Telethon Fundraiser

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIApril 24, 2020

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady speaks to the media following an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Kevin Hart used the NFL Draft-A-Thon to get a joke off at Tom Brady's expense Thursday:

Brady filed to trademark "Tompa Bay" and "Tampa Brady" after signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March:

The 42-year-old future Hall of Famer might use the extra income to fund his new Florida lifestyle:

Brady and Hart are among several celebrities who are stopping by the Draft-A-Thon Zoom live stream, hosted by Rich Eisen, which is raising funds for COVID-19 relief.

