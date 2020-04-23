Report: Packers, Saints, Jets Among Most Active Teams Eyeing Trades in NFL Draft

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

Among the teams looking to trade up in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft, the Green Bay Packers, New York Jets, Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints are expected to be the most aggressive Thursday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

As Rapoport noted, the Falcons and Saints are "always among the most aggressive."

The Jets have the No. 11 pick and could be moving up for a tackle.

There should also be plenty of opportunities for these teams to complete trades, with several franchises looking to move down to acquire extra picks.

According to Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports, the Detroit Lions (No. 3) and San Francisco 49ers (Nos. 13 and 31) are looking to trade out of their spots, while the Carolina Panthers (No. 7) and Jacksonville Jaguars (No. 9) are also options.

Those teams looking to move up could all be seeking different targets.

The Packers might move up from No. 30 to get one of the top receivers in the class. The Falcons need defensive help and could move up from No. 16 to get an elite cornerback or potentially defensive star Isaiah Simmons.

A lot of eyes will also be on the Saints, who have the No. 24 pick but could seek a quarterback of the future to eventually replace Drew Brees.

The potential movement should keep everyone on their toes throughout Round 1.