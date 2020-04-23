MLB The Show Player's League Playoffs to Be Televised by ESPN, MLB Network, More

Scott Olson/Getty Images

The MLB The Show Player's League will be broadcast on national television, beginning Thursday night.

ESPN, ESPN2, FS1 and MLB Network will host the final 10 days of the tournament, per Joon Lee of ESPN. ESPN2 will show regular-season games Thursday and Saturday, and MLB Network will broadcast games on Saturday.

The playoffs begin May 1 on FS1, which will host the semifinals a day later alongside ESPN2. ESPN will broadcast the championship series on May 3.

