MLB The Show Player's League Playoffs to Be Televised by ESPN, MLB Network, More

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 23, 2020

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MARCH 26: An aerial view from a drone shows Guaranteed Rate Field, home of the Chicago White Sox, which, like all Major League Baseball (MLB) parks sits nearly empty on what was to be opening day on March 26, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. The White Sox were scheduled to host the Kansas City Royals at the park today. MLB has postponed the start of its season indefinitely due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Scott Olson/Getty Images

The MLB The Show Player's League will be broadcast on national television, beginning Thursday night.

ESPN, ESPN2, FS1 and MLB Network will host the final 10 days of the tournament, per Joon Lee of ESPN. ESPN2 will show regular-season games Thursday and Saturday, and MLB Network will broadcast games on Saturday. 

The playoffs begin May 1 on FS1, which will host the semifinals a day later alongside ESPN2. ESPN will broadcast the championship series on May 3.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Schilling-Wells Twitter Feud 🤬

    Former All-Star starters going at it after David Wells tweeted players dislike Curt Schilling

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Schilling-Wells Twitter Feud 🤬

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    2000s MLB Stars vs. 2010s 🤼

    Which decade had the better collection of stars?

    MLB logo
    MLB

    2000s MLB Stars vs. 2010s 🤼

    Joel Reuter
    via Bleacher Report

    Vin Scully Hospitalized After Fall at Home

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Vin Scully Hospitalized After Fall at Home

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Mickey Mantle's Best Pickup Line Detailed in a New Memoir 👀

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Mickey Mantle's Best Pickup Line Detailed in a New Memoir 👀

    Page Six
    via Page Six