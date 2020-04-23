Curt Schilling Fires Back After David Wells Says Most MLB Players Disliked Him

CHARLES KRUPA/Associated Press

Former Boston Red Sox teammates David Wells and Curt Schilling are clearly not fans of each other.

When asked on Twitter to name a player who his peers generally disliked, Wells chose Schilling. The six-time All-Star responded with choice language and suggested Wells at least tag him with his response (warning: contains profanity):

Schilling, who President Donald Trump called a "fighter and champion" in an endorsement last August, is no stranger to controversy. Jesse Yomtov of USA Today summarized a number of controversial incidents involving Schilling, including when ESPN removed him from its Little League World Series broadcast because he posted a graphic to his Twitter account equating Muslims with Nazis.

Schilling also reportedly collected Nazi memorabilia, called a shirt advocating for the lynching of journalists "awesome," spread conspiracy theories about the Clinton family and was ultimately fired from ESPN after he posted an offensive meme about transgender rights.

The right-handed pitcher played from 1988 through 2007 for the Baltimore Orioles, Houston Astros, Philadelphia Phillies, Arizona Diamondbacks and Red Sox. He was a three-time World Series champion and one-time World Series MVP but has not been selected to the Hall of Fame.

Wells played from 1987 through 2007 for the Toronto Blue Jays, Detroit Tigers, Cincinnati Reds, Orioles, New York Yankees, Chicago White Sox, San Diego Padres, Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers.

The southpaw was a two-time champion and three-time All-Star.