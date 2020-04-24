B/R Staff 2020 NFL Draft Day 1 Roundup: Bucs Continue Outstanding Offseason

0 of 6

The show must go on.

The NFL chose to conduct its yearly draft through virtual platforms spread across the homes of hundreds of league officials, owners, general managers and front office personnel with nary a fan in sight.

The setup was...odd. Yet, Thursday's first round arrived with gusto.

How could it be so?

A global pandemic hadn't stopped the league's version of Christmas from coming! It came!

Somehow or other, it came just the same!

It came without boats! It came without pomp!

It came without circumstances, ceremonies or a boisterous romp!

The draft will continue evermore.

Though this year, the event meant just a little bit more.

The draft has always been romanticized because it inspires hope. A little Suessian-style whimsy and plenty of ingenuity made everything a little more interesting.

Bleacher Report's team of NFL writers—Brad Gagnon, Brent Sobleski, Gary Davenport, Mike Freeman and Mike Tanier—tried to make sense of the nonsensical by assigning grades to some of Day 1's biggest happenings.

