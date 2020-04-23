2020 NFL Draft Order: Complete Listing of Every First-Round Selection

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Ready for some football?

If you're not, get ready, because the 2020 NFL draft starts tonight.

It's still unknown when players will actually take the field again, but for now, the virtual draft weekend is here to drum up some excitement for what's to come.

The Cincinnati Bengals will officially be on the clock at 8 p.m. ET, and they've already dispensed with the mystery.

According to CBS Sports' John Breech, the Bengals have "already informed" LSU's Joe Burrow that they'll be selecting him with the No. 1 overall pick.

After the Heisman Trophy winner comes off the board, though, it's anybody's guess who'll be picked next.

But over the course of the weekend, fans should expect a number of changes and movement.

Here's the draft order for the first round.

2020 NFL Draft Order Round 1

1. Cincinnati Bengals

2. Washington Redskins

3. Detroit Lions

4. New York Giants

5. Miami Dolphins

6. Los Angeles Chargers

7. Carolina Panthers

8. Arizona Cardinals

9. Jacksonville Jaguars

10. Cleveland Browns

11. New York Jets

12. Las Vegas Raiders

13. San Francisco 49ers (via Indianapolis Colts)

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

15. Denver Broncos

16. Atlanta Falcons

17. Dallas Cowboys

18. Miami Dolphins (via Pittsburgh Steelers)

19. Las Vegas Raiders (via Chicago Bears)

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (via Los Angeles Rams)

21. Philadelphia Eagles

22. Minnesota Vikings (via Buffalo Bills)

23. New England Patriots

24. New Orleans Saints

25. Minnesota Vikings

26. Miami Dolphins (via Houston Texans)

27. Seattle Seahawks

28. Baltimore Ravens

29. Tennessee Titans

30. Green Bay Packers

31. San Francisco 49ers

32. Kansas City Chiefs

NFL Draft News

Eagles Moving Up for a Wideout?