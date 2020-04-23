2020 NFL Draft Order: Complete Listing of Every First-Round Selection

2020 NFL Draft Order: Complete Listing of Every First-Round SelectionApril 23, 2020
Ready for some football?
If you're not, get ready, because the 2020 NFL draft starts tonight.
It's still unknown when players will actually take the field again, but for now, the virtual draft weekend is here to drum up some excitement for what's to come.
The Cincinnati Bengals will officially be on the clock at 8 p.m. ET, and they've already dispensed with the mystery.
According to CBS Sports' John Breech, the Bengals have "already informed" LSU's Joe Burrow that they'll be selecting him with the No. 1 overall pick.
After the Heisman Trophy winner comes off the board, though, it's anybody's guess who'll be picked next.
But over the course of the weekend, fans should expect a number of changes and movement.
Here's the draft order for the first round.
2020 NFL Draft Order Round 1
1. Cincinnati Bengals
2. Washington Redskins
3. Detroit Lions
4. New York Giants
5. Miami Dolphins
6. Los Angeles Chargers
7. Carolina Panthers
8. Arizona Cardinals
9. Jacksonville Jaguars
10. Cleveland Browns
11. New York Jets
12. Las Vegas Raiders
13. San Francisco 49ers (via Indianapolis Colts)
14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15. Denver Broncos
16. Atlanta Falcons
17. Dallas Cowboys
18. Miami Dolphins (via Pittsburgh Steelers)
19. Las Vegas Raiders (via Chicago Bears)
20. Jacksonville Jaguars (via Los Angeles Rams)
21. Philadelphia Eagles
22. Minnesota Vikings (via Buffalo Bills)
23. New England Patriots
24. New Orleans Saints
25. Minnesota Vikings
26. Miami Dolphins (via Houston Texans)
27. Seattle Seahawks
28. Baltimore Ravens
29. Tennessee Titans
30. Green Bay Packers
31. San Francisco 49ers
32. Kansas City Chiefs
NFL Draft News
Eagles Moving Up for a Wideout?
The Eagles have the No. 21 pick in the first round, but they are in desperate need of a wide receiver to pair with their young franchise quarterback, Carson Wentz.
According to ESPN's Joe Tordy, Philly is "aggressively pursuing" a trade-up to take OU's CeeDee Lamb.
Tordy also reported that Eagles GM Howie Roseman is "absolutely in love" with Lamb.
If Philly can't move up to select Lamb and the top four wideouts are off the board, they will look to "bail out" of the 21st pick.
NBC Sports' Natalie Egenolf reported that teams have become nervous about Alabama WR Jerry Jeudy because of a previously unreported knee issue that required meniscus surgery in 2018, but he's still rated in the top tier along with Henry Ruggs III and Justin Jefferson.
This past season, Lamb led the Sooners with 62 receptions for 1,327 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Tampa Bay Needs Offensive Tackle
Protecting new franchise quarterback Tom Brady is paramount.
That means that the Bucs may be looking to move up in the draft from their current 14th pick to select a top offensive tackle.
Somehow, Brady managed to get Rob Gronkowski to come out of retirement and get traded from the New England Patriots to join him in Tampa Bay.
Now, he needs protection.
With Georgia's Andrew Thomas and Alabama's Jedrick Wills likely to go in the top five, it's possible that the Bucs could trade up to select Iowa's Tristan Wirfs.
Wirfs is a natural right tackle and a freakish athlete.
The 6'5", 320-pound OT earned Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year honors for the Hawkeyes and was second-team AP All-American selection.
