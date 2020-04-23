NFL Draft 2020 Order: Team-by-Team 7-Round Listings

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

The second-biggest day of the NFL season is here. Well, that is unless your team is a perennial bottom-feeder. Then it might be the most important day in the franchise's history to date. Yes, we're talking about the NFL draft.

As usual, we expect to see some teams moving into the first round—or further up in it—to select the players they really want. But don't be surprised to see others with only a handful of picks—namely the Kansas City Chiefs and New Orleans Saints—move out of Round 1 to accumulate a bit more draft capital.

And with the entire draft being done remotely, things could get even more interesting.

Miami Leads with 14 Picks

The recently abysmal Miami Dolphins, who still managed to win their way out of the No. 1 pick at the end of last season, have a league-high 14 picks in this year's draft. That includes three in the first round (Nos. 5, 18 and 26) and six of the top 70 selections.

AFC East rivals the New England Patriots, who will look to significantly revamp their roster for the first time in nearly two decades following Tom Brady's departure, have 12 of their own. However, most of those picks reside in the latter three rounds.

The defending champion Kansas City Chiefs have the fewest picks of any team with five, though it wouldn't be a surprise to the team move out of the first round to stack up a few more selections if it can find the right trade partner Thursday night.

Expect Some 1st-Round Trades

There have been 14 trades involving first-round picks during the past two drafts—eight in 2018 and six in 2019. The highest we saw a team trade up last year was No. 10, where the Pittsburgh Steelers made a deal with the Denver Broncos to select linebacker Devin Bush.

We would expect to see much more in the way of trade fireworks this year. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Detroit Lions, who own the No. 3 overall pick, have talked to multiple teams about trading out of that spot. Miami, meanwhile, was expected to take a quarterback with its No. 5 pick. But per Rapaport, it could move up to take an offensive tackle.

Denver is another team that could make a move into the top 10, with serious interest in taking Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, according to the Colorado Springs Gazette's Woody Paige.

Could We See 5 Quarterbacks Off the Board in Round 1?

Wide receiver is arguably the deepest position in the draft, and it's expected that we'll see five of them—CeeDee Lamb, Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs, Justin Jefferson, and Tee Higgins—go off the board in Round 1. Offensive tackle is another particularly deep spot. Quarterback is not.

But that likely won't stop a team (or multiple teams) from reaching for one in the first 32 picks. Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert are all expected to be gone in the first 10 picks, but don't be shocked if both Jordan Love and Jacob Eason get taken later in the round too.

Neither signal-caller has been a consensus first-rounder on most draft boards. But they are both on the fringes, and NFL teams are notorious for thinking they are getting steals by taking quarterbacks late on day one.

