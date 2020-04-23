NFL Draft Start Time 2020: Live Stream, TV Schedule and Latest Rumors

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

All of the buzz, anonymous scout quotes and hype videos have led to this—the 2020 NFL draft is here.

We are just hours away from the Cincinnati Bengals getting on the clock sometime around 8 p.m. ET. The time for mock drafts and conjecture about where players will land is coming to a close as fans and prospects alike will finally have all the waiting pay off.

This year's draft is going to be a more interesting visual than ever. The entire thing will happen remotely with Roger Goodell announcing the selections from his house. With each team working from their own homes and communicating with technology they've never needed to depend on, there's another added level of uncertainty to one of the most unpredictable events of the year.

Given the lack of live sports, the draft is even more of a can't-miss spectacle. Here's the full lineup for the event and how you can catch it on TV or live stream.

TV, Live-Stream and Radio Schedule

Thursday, April 23 (8-11:30 p.m.) Round 1: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio

Friday, April 24 (7-11:30 p.m.) Rounds 2-3: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio

Saturday, April 25 (Noon-7 p.m.) Rounds 4-7: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio

Latest Rumors

Dolphins Have Tried to Move Up to No. 1; Bengals Not Listening

If you had to stake your life on one NFL draft bet, Joe Burrow going No. 1 would be the one to make.

Despite any rumors or speculation to the contrary, it would appear the Bengals have zeroed in on taking the LSU quarterback. However, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Dolphins have tried multiple times to trade up to the No. 1 pick but the Bengals aren't even interested enough to listen to deals.

That's not surprising from the Bengals' side of things, but it is interesting from the Dolphins' perspective. They are the only team with three first-round picks, with selections at Nos. 5, 18 and 26. That's obviously a great opportunity to shape their team moving forward, but one of the hottest storylines of the draft has been how they feel about Oregon's Justin Herbert and Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa.

If the Dolphins really have tried multiple times to get to No. 1, it doesn't say much about their confidence in either of the next two quarterbacks on most boards.

Lions Want to Trade Back, Targeting Simmons, Brown and Okudah

The overwhelming number of mock drafts (without trades) have the same top three:

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, Edge, Ohio State

3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

As it turns out, the third pick might just be the right time to rip up your mock. If the rumors are to be believed, the Lions might not be as sold on Okudah as advertised.

Instead, they reportedly have a group of three players they would like to have, per Dan Graziano of ESPN:

That kind of mentality obviously makes them more likely to trade down. Isaiah Simmons, Derrick Brown and Okudah are all expected to be top 10 selections, but when you consider quarterbacks and tackles, there are other players who could be targeted.

Ian Rapoport has also chimed in on the Lions trade buzz. The NFL Network insider also reported on Thursday morning the team is looking to trade back adding that talks have "heated up over the last 24 hours."

It would appear Burrow and Young are safe selections at No. 1 and 2, but things could get wild as early as No. 3.

Yannick Ngakoue Among Players Who Could Be Dealt; Jaguars and Giants Talking?

The draft is a great time for players on the trade block to be dealt. Teams are already shaping their rosters in real-time and draft picks may never be more valuable than when they are going on in the moment.

It looks like it is becoming increasingly unlikely that Jacksonville Jaguars edge-defender Yannick Ngakoue will be one of those players dealt. The 25-year-old was signed to the franchise tag, but he has gone back-and-forth with the franchise on Twitter and has made it clear he has no interest in continuing his relationship with the team.

Rapoport reported there "hasn't been much traction to date" with the teams interested in Ngakoue while calling a deal "unlikely":

The Jaguars have been a popular subject of the rumor mill, though. Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported the team could be interested in moving up while the New York Giants are open to trading back.

Jacksonville is one of the most interesting teams of the first round. They have pick Nos. 9 and 20 already with Ngakoue most likely on the trade block. Gardner Minshew is the presumptive starter at quarterback after a successful rookie season, but the team only invested a sixth-rounder in him in the 2019 draft.

The Giants have a need at edge-rusher. Markus Golden led the team in sacks last season but isn't a blue-chip pass-rusher. Stuck behind the Redskins, they aren't likely to get Chase Young.

Big Blue does have a need for offensive tackle, and there are four top-tier options in the draft. If a team wants a quarterback, getting in front of the Dolphins and Chargers at five and six, respectively, would be the way to do it.

The Jags and Giants could find themselves to be perfect trade partners with or without Ngakoue involved.