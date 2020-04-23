NFL Draft 2020: Latest Trade Rumors, Daily Schedule and Round 1 Mock

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

The 2020 NFL draft weekend has officially arrived. Beginning at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, teams will engage in the Super Bowl of the offseason, the league's annual rookie selection process.

This year's version of the draft isn't going to be familiar to fans. Because of COVID-19 safety measures, the draft will be done remotely, in decision-makers' basements instead of a grand stage. However, the draft will still unfold in real-time and feature the draft day drama fans crave.

Here, we'll examine the full schedule, broadcasting information and an updated Round 1 mock. We'll also dig into some of the latest draft-day trade buzz.

2020 NFL Draft Schedule, Start Times, Broadcast Information



Round 1: Thursday, April 23 at 8 p.m. ET

Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 24 at 7 p.m. ET

Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 25 at 12 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: ESPN, ABC, NFL Network, WatchESPN, ABC.com, NFL.com

2020 NFL Mock Draft, First Round



Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, Edge, Ohio State

3. Miami Dolphins (projected trade with Detroit): Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

4. New York Giants: Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama

5. Detroit Lions (projected trade with Miami): Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

7. Carolina Panthers: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

8. Arizona Cardinals: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida

10. Cleveland Browns: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

11. New York Jets: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

12. Las Vegas Raiders: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

13. San Francisco 49ers (from Indianapolis): Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Josh Jones, OT, Houston

15. Denver Broncos: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

16. Atlanta Falcons: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

17. Dallas Cowboys: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

18. Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh): Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

19. Las Vegas Raiders (from Chicago): K'Lavon Chaisson, Edge, LSU

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Rams): Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

21. Philadelphia Eagles: Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State

22. Minnesota Vikings (from Buffalo): Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

23. New England Patriots: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

24. New Orleans Saints: Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah

25. Minnesota Vikings: A.J. Epenesa, Edge, Iowa

26. Miami Dolphins (from Houston): D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

27. Seattle Seahawks: Yetur Gross-Matos, Edge, Penn State

28. Baltimore Ravens: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

29. Tennessee Titans: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

30. Green Bay Packers: Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor

31. San Francisco 49ers: Ross Blacklock, DT, TCU

32. Kansas City Chiefs: Cesar Ruiz, C, Michigan

Draft-Day Trade Chatter

As is usually the case on opening day, there is no shortage of trade buzz.

The first two picks in the draft appear to be set, with the Cincinnati Bengals taking LSU quarterback Joe Burrow and the Washington Redskins selecting Ohio State edge-rusher Chase Young. It's unlikely that Cincinnati would pass up a shot at a potential franchise quarterback. It's also unlikely—though not impossible—that Washington would pass up a blue-chip defender like Young.

However, fans could see Washington engage in a trade on opening night. According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, Washington has talked to multiple teams about dealing left tackle Trent Williams.

Williams did not play in 2019 because of a holdout, but he is a seven-time Pro Bowler who should interest tackle-needy teams. According to Julie Donaldson of NBC Sports Washington, the Cleveland Browns are in discussions with Washington.

It's unlikely that Cleveland would trade its 10th overall pick for the 31-year-old Williams, but a Day 2 pick could be in play. However, the Browns could be eager to get a deal done before Round 1 in order to know their immediate needs at 10.

There could potentially be a run on offensive tackles before the Browns are on the clock, too. According to Rapoport, the Dolphins could kick it off by trading up to No. 3 for a tackle:

The New York Giants, meanwhile, are likely to be in the tackle market as well.

"It is by no means a lock this early in the process, but the consensus of sources who spoke to SNY is that the Giants will take a tackle at No. 4, and quite possibly take another offensive lineman—likely a center—in Round 2," SNY's Ralph Vacchiano wrote.

While the Dolphins are eager to move up, the Carolina Panthers could be interested in sliding back, according to Rapoport.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Arizona Cardinals are also interested in trading down:

Because of the uncertain nature of this year's remote draft, we could see an unusual number of trades completed before the start of Round 1. Communication won't be as fluid as it normally would be, which could make real-time trades more difficult—Team A cannot simply call Team B's war room to get a deal done.

However, real-time deals will still likely occur as players begin coming off the board and others drop. Expect plenty of fireworks over the next three days.