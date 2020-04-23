2020 NFL Mock Draft: Breaking Down Best Possible Fits for Every 1st-Round Team

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

The 2020 edition of the NFL draft is at our doorstep. The first round is scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. ET, and while the format may be a bit different from years past, the drama that comes with Round 1 will be quite familiar.

The Cincinnati Bengals are expected to take LSU quarterback Joe Burrow with the No. 1 selection. The Washington Redskins will likely scoop up Ohio State pass-rusher Chase Young at two. There's no telling what could happen after that, though, and trades could be a big part of the equation.

The Miami Dolphins, for example, are trying to snag the Detroit Lions' No. 3 pick. According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, the move would be for an offensive tackle, not for a quarterback:

Would a tackle like Georgia's Andrew Thomas be a perfect fit for the Dolphins at the top of Round 1? Perhaps—especially if Miami is looking at a quarterback later in Round 1. However, this could also be a smokescreen for a move that does involve a quarterback.

Let's take a look at how Round 1 could play out if Miami's interest in a tackle is real.

2020 NFL Mock Draft, First Round

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, Edge, Ohio State

3. Miami Dolphins (projected trade with Detroit): Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

4. New York Giants: Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama

5. Detroit Lions (projected trade with Miami): Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

7. Carolina Panthers: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

8. Arizona Cardinals: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida

10. Cleveland Browns: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

11. New York Jets: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

12. Las Vegas Raiders: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

13. San Francisco 49ers (from Indianapolis): Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Josh Jones, OT, Houston

15. Denver Broncos: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

16. Atlanta Falcons: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

17. Dallas Cowboys: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

18. Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh): Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

19. Las Vegas Raiders (from Chicago): K'Lavon Chaisson, Edge, LSU

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Rams): Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

21. Philadelphia Eagles: Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State

22. Minnesota Vikings (from Buffalo): Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

23. New England Patriots: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

24. New Orleans Saints: Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah

25. Minnesota Vikings: A.J. Epenesa, Edge, Iowa

26. Miami Dolphins (from Houston): D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

27. Seattle Seahawks: Yetur Gross-Matos, Edge, Penn State

28. Baltimore Ravens: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

29. Tennessee Titans: Ross Blacklock, DT, TCU

30. Green Bay Packers: Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor

31. San Francisco 49ers: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

32. Kansas City Chiefs: Cesar Ruiz, C, Michigan

Here's why grabbing their offensive tackle of choice could make a lot of sense for the Dolphins. If they're not 100 percent sold on Tua Tagovailoa's health or Justin Herbert's pro-readiness, then taking a quarterback in the top five could be a mistake.

If the Dolphins are going to take a risk-reward quarterback, it makes more sense to do so later in Round 1 while using the top pick to set him up for success. According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins could be looking to add two tackles early in this draft:

"The Dolphins like both of Georgia's offensive tackles—left tackle Andrew Thomas and right tackle Isaiah Wilson—and it would be quite a feat if they could come away with both, allowing Jesse Davis to move to right guard."

Theoretically, the Dolphins could end up with two Georgia tackles and Georgia running back D'Andre Swift by the middle of Day 2. That would help set the stage for a developmental quarterback like Utah State's Jordan Love while immediately giving the offense some potency in the ground game.

5. Detroit Lions (projected trade with Miami): Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

In this hypothetical scenario, the Lions trade down and still land Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah. There's a slim chance that the New York Giants could steal Okudah at four, but this is a gamble Detroit should be willing to take.

The Giants appear poised to take an offensive tackle.

"It is by no means a lock this early in the process, but the consensus of sources who spoke to SNY is that the Giants will take a tackle at No. 4, and quite possibly take another offensive lineman—likely a center—in Round 2," SNY's Ralph Vacchiano wrote.

If the Giants do take a tackle, it would leave the Lions free to grab a Day 1 starter at cornerback. This would be huge, as the Lions finished the 2019 season ranked dead-last in passing yards allowed.

By trading back, acquiring additional draft capital and still adding Okudah, the Lions could be among the big winners of Round 1.

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

If Miami passes on a quarterback at the top of Round 1, the Los Angeles Chargers will likely have their pick of signal-callers not named Burrow. Oregon's Herbert could be a great fit because the Chargers won't have to rush him into action right away.

Los Angeles has an experienced starter in Tyrod Taylor. While Taylor may not be an elite quarterback, he can keep the Chargers competitive while they bring Herbert along—a process that could take a year or longer.

Herbert has all the physical tools an NFL team could want in a quarterback. However, he's unpolished, undisciplined under pressure and often underwhelming on the field.

"Herbert has a high ceiling and is the most physically gifted quarterback in the draft, but he doesn't have as many "wow" plays as expected for someone with his traits, experience and potential," NFL Media's Lance Zierlein wrote.

In L.A., Herbert could watch from the sidelines for a year or more learning to harness his physical upside.