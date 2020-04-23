NHL Free Agents 2020: Latest Buzz on Taylor Hall, Rangers' Targets, More

Karl B DeBlaker/Associated Press

Looking to end their eight-year playoff drought, the Arizona Coyotes have been in the thick of the race throughout the 2019-20 season.

However, when the NHL was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Coyotes were out of a postseason spot in the Western Conference, and it was going to take some better play down the stretch for them to push their way in after losing their final two games before the pause.

Whether or not the NHL season resumes, the Coyotes will be facing an important offseason, especially with star forward Taylor Hall set to hit free agency.

Here's a look at some of the latest buzz about the NHL postseason, including some of the decisions Arizona will have to make.

What's Next for Taylor Hall?

Should the Coyotes bring back Taylor Hall? That's the team's biggest question this offseason. They acquired the 28-year-old former Hart Trophy winner in a December trade with the New Jersey Devils. He played well after arriving in Arizona, tallying 10 goals and 17 assists in 35 games.

But as The Athletic's Craig Morgan recently pointed out, it could be difficult for the Coyotes to make things work financially with the left wing, especially with the uncertainty of what the salary cap will be next season because of the coronavirus pandemic's pandemic.

"The Coyotes have a lot of work to do to fit Hall under the cap, and if they do sign him, they'll have an awful lot of money tied up in wings," Morgan wrote.

Arizona has nearly $14 million committed to Phil Kessel and Clayton Keller combined for next season, so maybe it will look for a more affordable alternative to Hall and allocate more money elsewhere. Plus, it's no guarantee that the 2010 No. 1 overall pick necessarily wants to return to the Coyotes and might want to head to a team that's more of a Stanley Cup contender.

Morgan wrote that Hall "might have more attractive options" from the Calgary Flames and the Colorado Avalanche, with the latter in particular looking primed for deep postseason runs in the coming years.

Coyotes Will Have Several Other Key Decisions to Make

While Hall is the most notable Coyotes player set to hit the free-agent market, there are several other key contributors that Arizona will need to decide whether it wants to bring back.

Morgan listed depth forward Brad Richardson as a player who has a good chance of leaving in free agency but named Carl Soderberg as one who could go either way when he becomes an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

Soderberg has been a valuable offensive player for Arizona in his first season with the team, tallying 17 goals and 18 assists in 70 games. He was also on pace to play at least 73 games for the seventh straight season.

"[Head coach Rick] Tocchet moved Soderberg to the wing later in the season and liked how effective he was in that role after hitting a bit of a wall earlier in the season," Morgan wrote. "It's hard to imagine Soderberg demanding that much money as he turns 35 in October."

It's not a high-profile signing like Hall would be, but Soderberg is a solid player who could end up making a difference for the Coyotes next season.

What Will the Rangers Do in Free Agency?

Though it's hard to project how much money the New York Rangers will have to work with during the offseason until it's known what the salary cap will be for the 2020-21 season, it's clear what types of moves the team should consider making this summer.

Vincent Z. Mercogliano of The Journal News doesn't appear to think the Rangers will be making any huge moves, noting that he expects no "big splash" in free agency.

"Unless the NHL comes up with an alternative plan to ease the financial burden, the Rangers will need to make a trade or buy someone out," Mercogliano wrote. "They'll also need to rely on young, cheap players to fill out the bottom of the roster. I wouldn't go dreaming about any free-agent signings."

Mercogliano speculated that New York will use its available money to secure several players who are set to become restricted free agents, a group that includes center Ryan Strome. But just retaining those players could be considered a successful offseason.

Plus, the Rangers could add some affordable, lower-tier players to complement its young core and enter next season with a better roster.