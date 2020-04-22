NFL Draft 2020 Rumors: Isaiah Simmons Expected to Be Picked in 7-12 Range

Richard Shiro/Associated Press

Former Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons has been lauded as one of the top prospects in the 2020 NFL draft, and where he's selected is expected to reflect that.

"Talking to teams around the league, Isaiah Simmons is expected to go in the 7 - 12 range of this Draft," Fox Sports' Peter Schrager reported Wednesday night. "I'd be surprised if he fell out of the Top 10."

The draft order from Nos. 7 to 12 is as follows: Carolina Panthers, Arizona Cardinals, Jacksonville Jaguars, Cleveland Browns, New York Jets, Las Vegas Raiders.

"I think the Cardinals will probably stay where they're at," The MMQB's Albert Breer said during a Periscope session on Wednesday night. "Keep an eye on Isaiah Simmons there."

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller ranked Simmons as the fourth-best overall prospect and top-ranked linebacker in his final big board earlier Wednesday. Miller categorized the 6'4", 238-pounder as this class' best linebacker in coverage, best outside linebacker and best day-one starter.



Simmons' unique athletic ability makes it difficult to project him into the NFL:

Simmons led Clemson with 97 tackles as a redshirt sophomore in 2018. Overall, he tallied an interception, two sacks, three forced fumbles and nine tackles for loss en route to the undefeated Tigers winning the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

Last season was even better. Simmons posted 104 tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, eight sacks, eight passes defended and three interceptions—all career-best marks—across 15 games. He was named the 2019 Butkus Award winner, given annually to the nation's best collegiate linebacker.

Simmons continued raising eyebrows at February's NFL Scouting Combine:

NFL.com's Lance Zierlein compared Simmons to Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard, who won 2018 Defensive Rookie of the Year with a league-leading 163 tackles.

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. placed Simmons at No. 4 overall to the New York Giants in his latest mock draft on April 14.

"The Giants should take an offensive tackle with one of their first two picks, but I wouldn't pass on Simmons, who has rare athleticism and versatility," Kiper explained. "Stick him at outside linebacker and let him chase down ball-carriers, rush the passer and cover tight ends. Simmons never has to leave the field. New coach Joe Judge will love him."

Simmons believes whoever drafts him will be getting their pick's worth:

The draft will begin at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday and run through Saturday.