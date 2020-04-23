NFL Draft 2020: Final Mocks, Odds, Rumors and News for 1st-Round Order and Picks

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

The NFL draft questions we have asked for months will be answered Thursday night.

The most intriguing discussion involves the Miami Dolphins' quarterback situation and their potential willingness to trade up from No. 5. Miami is one of a few franchises in the top 10 with reported interest in moving up, and it seems to be in the best position to do so with the most draft picks of any team.

If a trade does not occur, most experts believe the Dolphins will choose a quarterback, but if a deal goes through, it could change how others approach the first round.

The majority of mock drafts begin to differ on selections after the top three.

If no trades occur, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, Ohio State defensive end Chase Young and Ohio State defensive back Jeff Okudah are expected to go off the board in that order.

The New York Giants are projected to take an offensive lineman at No. 4, but there are differing views on which prospect they land. Bleacher Report's Mike Freeman has Alabama's Jedrick Wills going to the Giants, while NFL Media's Daniel Jeremiah projects Tristan Wirfs will land at No. 4.

The next point of contention is Miami at No. 5, as Jeremiah has the Dolphins picking Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert, while Freeman, Yahoo's Eric Edholm and NFL Media's Charles Davis believe Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa is the signal-caller going to the AFC East side.

While quarterbacks and offensive tackles will be the focus of the top 10, wide receivers should take over the spotlight during the final 22 picks of the first round.

Freeman projects six wideouts will be chosen from No. 12 to No. 30, starting with Alabama's Jerry Jeudy going to the Las Vegas Raiders. Jeremiah predicts the first four wide receivers will be chosen in order from No. 12 to No. 15, and Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet will be one of the six wideouts in the first round.

That would be a significant increase from 2019, when the first wideout was chosen at No. 25 and two were selected in the first round.

The Dolphins have been mentioned the most when it comes to trading up.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the Dolphins are "gauging the price" of moving up to No. 3 from No. 5. The Athletic's Michael Lombardi mentioned the Dolphins are trying to move ahead of the Giants to take an offensive tackle.

Peter Schrager of Fox Sports laid out a potential scenario in which the Dolphins give up No. 18 and No. 26 as part of their package with the Detroit Lions, which would allow them to take an offensive tackle and a quarterback.

Miami can get creative with trade proposals because it owns 14 draft picks, including three in the first round.

In that scenario, Miami would have its pick of the top four offensive lineman at No. 3 and have the chance to select either Herbert or Tagovailoa at No. 5.

Detroit could be intrigued by a trade down to bolster its haul of nine selections. If the Lions acquired a handful of selections, they could hold firm at those spots or repackage them to move back up.

Miami is not the only team worth watching on the trade market, as the Atlanta Falcons have "been aggressive" in discussions with other teams, per Fox Sports' Jay Glazer.

Glazer wrote that the Falcons tried to move as high as No. 2, but he said the Washington Redskins are not interested in moving down. Atlanta owns the No. 16 pick and would likely go after a defensive target wherever it chooses in the first round.

CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora has heard conversations about the Jacksonville Jaguars trying to move up from No. 9 and the Giants moving back from No. 4.

Jacksonville might be interested in a quarterback to compete with Gardner Minshew or an offensive lineman to protect the second-year signal-caller. After Miami, the Jaguars could be in one of the best positions to trade at any juncture since they have 12 draft picks.

Even though there has been speculation about wavering interest in Tagovailoa, he has odds of -275 (bet $275 to win $100) to be selected in the top six.

Tagovailoa's status could also affect a handful of other NFL draft props. The over/under for Alabama players chosen in the first round is 5.5, and there is a line for more SEC players to be taken compared to the rest of the field.

Alabama and LSU could combine to have 10 or more first-round picks, while Auburn's Derrick Brown, South Carolina's Javon Kinlaw and Georgia's Andrew Thomas are all expected to be chosen Thursday.

If you believe 17 SEC players will be selected in the first 32 picks, the spread of 0.5 compared to the field carries strong value at +220 (bet $100 to win $220).

Herbert as a top-five pick (+120), Clemson's Isaiah Simmons landing in the top five (+240) and Thomas going in the top 11 (-220) are among the other intriguing props.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90. Odds via Caesars Palace.