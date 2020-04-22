Report: MLB Considering Isolating Replay Room After Astros, Red Sox Scandals

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IIIApril 22, 2020

Houston Astros third baseman Abraham Toro tags Boston Red Sox's Michael Chavis who is out trying to steal third during a spring training baseball game, Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Major League Baseball reportedly was nearing a deal to overhaul replay room security measures after sign-stealing schemes were used by the Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox.  

MLB and the players union were reportedly on the "two-yard line" before talks were put on hold when the coronavirus pandemic put the league on hiatus, according to Tom Verducci of Sports Illustrated

Among the proposed changes, MLB is seeking to close off the replay room to all but a club's review operator and an MLB security official who would detail all interactions the operator has with team officials. The use of replay rooms was a key component to the Astros and Red Sox schemes. 

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button

Related

    Who Is J.T. Watkins? Meet Red Sox Staffer Suspended for Cheating

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Who Is J.T. Watkins? Meet Red Sox Staffer Suspended for Cheating

    nj
    via nj

    Red Sox Punished for Scandal

    • Alex Cora banned through 2020 • MLB: Main culprit was video operator • BOS loses 2020 2nd-round pick

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Red Sox Punished for Scandal

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Will Alex Cora Manage the Red Sox Again?

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Will Alex Cora Manage the Red Sox Again?

    Chad Finn
    via Boston.com

    Astros, Red Sox Sign-Stealing Scandal Timeline ⏰

    Everything we know as MLB announces Boston's penalties

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Astros, Red Sox Sign-Stealing Scandal Timeline ⏰

    Dayn Perry
    via CBSSports.com