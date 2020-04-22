Report: MLB Considering Isolating Replay Room After Astros, Red Sox Scandals

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Major League Baseball reportedly was nearing a deal to overhaul replay room security measures after sign-stealing schemes were used by the Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox.

MLB and the players union were reportedly on the "two-yard line" before talks were put on hold when the coronavirus pandemic put the league on hiatus, according to Tom Verducci of Sports Illustrated.

Among the proposed changes, MLB is seeking to close off the replay room to all but a club's review operator and an MLB security official who would detail all interactions the operator has with team officials. The use of replay rooms was a key component to the Astros and Red Sox schemes.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.