Former Vikings G Milt Sunde Dies at Age 78; Member of 1969 NFL Championship Team

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistApril 22, 2020

A Minnesota Vikings helmet sits on the field before an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and the Minnesota Vikings at Gillette Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 in Foxborough, Mass. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)
Winslow Townson/Associated Press

The Minnesota Vikings announced former offensive guard Milt Sunde died Tuesday at the age of 78:

"Milt Sunde was a legend in Minnesota through his high school days in Bloomington, his college career at the University of Minnesota and his time at the Vikings. He was part of the foundation that helped shape the Minnesota Vikings and contributed significantly to the development of an NFL expansion team into a Super Bowl participant. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends." 

Sunde had both Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease.

The Vikings' announcement called him "Minnesota through and through and through," pointing out he was born in Minneapolis before he went to Bloomington High School and the University of Minnesota.

He was a three-year letter winner in college at Minnesota and helped the team win the Rose Bowl to cap off the 1961 campaign. The Vikings then selected him in the 20th round of the 1964 NFL draft.

Sunde played 11 seasons for the Vikings from 1964 through 1974. He was named a Pro Bowler for the 1966 season and played in 11 postseason games, including Super Bowls IV and IX. He was part of the 1969 NFL championship team that reached the Super Bowl and lost to the American Football League champion Kansas City Chiefs.

In all, he appeared in 147 games for the Vikings with 113 starts.

Video Play Button

Sunde is survived by his wife Barb, four daughters, eight grandchildren and his brother Edward.

Related

    Gronk on Pats: Can't Say It's an Easy Organization to Play for

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Gronk on Pats: Can't Say It's an Easy Organization to Play for

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Tiger x Phil x Peyton x Brady ⛳️

    The Match is returning on TNT to raise money for COVID-19 relief … and we added two Super Bowl champs. Tap for more info 👀

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Tiger x Phil x Peyton x Brady ⛳️

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Spoiler Alert: Vikings GM Spielman says team is entertaining trade offers for first-round pick

    Minnesota Vikings logo
    Minnesota Vikings

    Spoiler Alert: Vikings GM Spielman says team is entertaining trade offers for first-round pick

    Vikings Territory
    via Vikings Territory

    Vikings Pursued Trent Williams

    Minnesota had trade talks with Redskins for their star OT, but 'nothing has really transpired' (ESPN)

    Minnesota Vikings logo
    Minnesota Vikings

    Vikings Pursued Trent Williams

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report