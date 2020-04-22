Former Vikings G Milt Sunde Dies at Age 78; Member of 1969 NFL Championship Team

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

The Minnesota Vikings announced former offensive guard Milt Sunde died Tuesday at the age of 78:

"Milt Sunde was a legend in Minnesota through his high school days in Bloomington, his college career at the University of Minnesota and his time at the Vikings. He was part of the foundation that helped shape the Minnesota Vikings and contributed significantly to the development of an NFL expansion team into a Super Bowl participant. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends."

Sunde had both Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease.

The Vikings' announcement called him "Minnesota through and through and through," pointing out he was born in Minneapolis before he went to Bloomington High School and the University of Minnesota.

He was a three-year letter winner in college at Minnesota and helped the team win the Rose Bowl to cap off the 1961 campaign. The Vikings then selected him in the 20th round of the 1964 NFL draft.

Sunde played 11 seasons for the Vikings from 1964 through 1974. He was named a Pro Bowler for the 1966 season and played in 11 postseason games, including Super Bowls IV and IX. He was part of the 1969 NFL championship team that reached the Super Bowl and lost to the American Football League champion Kansas City Chiefs.

In all, he appeared in 147 games for the Vikings with 113 starts.

Sunde is survived by his wife Barb, four daughters, eight grandchildren and his brother Edward.