Report: Tua Got Passing Grade on Dolphins Physical Amid Hip Injury Concerns

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistApril 22, 2020

ORLANDO, FL - JANUARY 01: Injured quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #13 of the Alabama Crimson Tide leaves the field following warmups prior to the Vrbo Citrus Bowl against the Michigan Wolverines at Camping World Stadium on January 1, 2020 in Orlando, Florida. Alabama defeated Michigan 35-16. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins reportedly gave Alabama quarterback and 2020 NFL draft prospect Tua Tagovailoa a passing grade on the physical he took at the NFL Scouting Combine in February.

According to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins were "satisfied" with his recovery after undergoing season-ending hip surgery last year.

The Dolphins own the No. 5 overall pick in the draft and may have the option of selecting Tagovailoa if the Cincinnati Bengals take LSU quarterback Joe Burrow with the No. 1 overall selection as expected.

The coronavirus pandemic has prevented teams from having their doctors give prospects medical examinations leading up to the draft, so the Dolphins and every other team will be forced to rely on the information they learned at the combine.

In addition to the hip injury, Tua underwent ankle procedures in both 2018 and 2019, so it is fair to question his durability. The Athletic's Bob McGinn reported last week that three teams took Tagovailoa off their draft boards because of injury concerns.

If Tua is still on Miami's draft board, there is little doubt that the Dolphins will consider taking him fifth overall given their obvious need at quarterback.

Tagovailoa is three seasons removed from winning a national championship and two removed from finishing second in the Heisman Trophy voting. Tua completed 69.0 percent of his passes for 3,966 yards, 43 touchdowns and six interceptions that year, and he led the Crimson Tide to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

Tua was limited to nine games due to injury last season, but he was still highly productive, completing 71.4 percent of his attempts for 2,840 yards, 33 touchdowns and three picks.

Once the Bengals presumably take Burrow, the Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers may jockey for position to grab the next quarterback. The Chargers own the No. 6 overall pick, but they potentially could try to trade ahead of the Dolphins depending on whether they believe they want the same signal-caller as Miami.

Tua and Oregon's Justin Herbert was widely viewed as the second- and third-best quarterbacks in the draft, although the order between them likely varies from team to team.

ESPN NFL draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. wrote Wednesday that the "tide has turned" from the Dolphins' perspective and that they are now believed to favor Herbert over Tagovailoa.

If the Dolphins take Herbert over Tua, there will likely be several reasons for it, including injury history, but it won't be because Tagovailoa didn't do well on his physical.

The 2020 NFL draft will commence Thursday at 8 p.m. ET with Rounds 2 and 3 on Friday and Rounds 4-7 on Saturday.

