Josh Allen 'Pretty Good Comparison' for Justin Herbert in Draft, Jay Glazer Says

As teams consider taking Justin Herbert early in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft, Jay Glazer of The Athletic compared him to another high draft pick.

"Josh Allen is a pretty good comparison to Herbert," Glazer wrote of the Buffalo Bills quarterback.

He noted teams have listed both Herbert and Tua Tagovailoa as their No. 2 quarterbacks in the class behind Joe Burrow.

"Herbert is the type who is going to take a sledgehammer and try to force things through," Glazer added. "He will try to beat you into submission if he can. He doesn't really take what the defense gives him. He's going to try to take what he wants to take."



