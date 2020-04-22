NFL Trade Rumors: Panthers, Cardinals Considering Moving Down in 2020 NFL Draft

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The Carolina Panthers and Arizona Cardinals are reportedly both open to moving down in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft on Thursday.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport noted that the Panthers are receptive to possibly trading back from the No. 7 slot if a team has interest in moving up for a quarterback, offensive tackle or cornerback. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that the Cardinals could trade down from No. 8 for teams in search of a quarterback or offensive tackle as well.

Pelissero added that since the Cardinals no longer have a second-round pick after trading it to the Houston Texans in the deal for wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, trading down and adding more draft capital could be an attractive option.

The Panthers will have a decidedly new look in 2020, as Ron Rivera has been replaced by Matt Rhule at head coach and longtime quarterback Cam Newton was released in favor of signing Teddy Bridgewater.

Carolina is in an advantageous spot at No. 7, especially if one of Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa or Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert make it to them.

LSU signal-caller Joe Burrow is expected to go No. 1 overall to the Cincinnati Bengals, while the Miami Dolphins at No. 5 and Los Angeles Chargers at No. 6 are strong candidates to take a quarterback as well. If at least one of them passes on a QB, however, the Panthers could potentially hear from the likes of the Las Vegas Raiders, New England Patriots or New Orleans Saints.

Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah falling to No. 7 could also be beneficial, as could a coveted offensive tackle like Alabama's Jedrick Wills, Iowa's Tristan Wirfs or Louisville's Mekhi Becton still being available.

Carolina has an obvious need at corner and on the offensive line as well, though, meaning it could opt to stay put and grab Okudah or one of the aforementioned linemen if they can be had. The Panthers could also benefit from a defensive tackle like Auburn's Derrick Brown or South Carolina's Javon Kinlaw.

The Cardinals are in a similar position one pick behind the Panthers. Like Carolina, Arizona doesn't have a need at quarterback after selecting Kyler Murray with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft.

Arizona was thought to be a candidate to take one of the top receivers in the draft, but that is no longer the case after landing Hopkins. If a team wants to get ahead of the New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers to take Oklahoma wideout CeeDee Lamb or one of the Alabama receivers in Jerry Jeudy or Henry Ruggs, then the Cards are likely the team to talk to.

The Cardinals' most glaring need is on the offensive line, so they may want to stand pat as well and select one of Wills, Wirfs or Becton. Arizona could also have interest in a defensive lineman like Brown or Kinlaw.

The biggest argument in favor of a trade down for Arizona is the fact that it isn't scheduled to make its second pick until No. 72 in the third round. The Cardinals seem poised to make a big leap during their second season with Murray at quarterback and Kliff Kingsbury at head coach, so it must be weighed whether a potential top-flight prospect at a certain position or overall depth is more valuable to them at this point.

This year's draft will be perhaps the most unique one ever since all 32 teams will be making picks from their homes during the coronavirus pandemic. It remains to be seen if that will make trade discussions any more difficult than usual

Fans will learn the fate of the Panthers, Cardinals and many other teams Thursday when the first round of the 2020 NFL draft officially kicks off at 8 p.m. ET.