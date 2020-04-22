Former 1st-Rounder Percy Harvin Wants to Return to NFL, Training with Olympian

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistApril 22, 2020

CINCINNATI, OH - NOVEMBER 20: Percy Harvin #11 of the Buffalo Bills runs the football upfield during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on November 20, 2016 in Cincinnati, Ohio.The Bills defeated the Bengals 16-12. (Photo by John Grieshop/Getty Images)
John Grieshop/Getty Images

Former NFL wide receiver Percy Harvin is training in hopes of making his return to the NFL four years after he last played in the league.

ESPN's Josina Anderson tweeted video of Harvin getting a workout in:

Harvin told Anderson the following regarding his desire to make it back to the NFL at the age of nearly 32: "I'm ready to return to the NFL. I thought I was done, but that itch came back. I've been training with a former Olympian. My body is feeling good. Mentally I'm better. My family is good. The timing is right."

The Minnesota Vikings selected Harvin with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2009 NFL draft, and he later went on to play for the Seattle Seahawks, New York Jets and Buffalo Bills during his eight-year NFL career.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

