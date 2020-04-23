NFL Draft 2020 Results: Tracking the Full List of Picks and Selections

Mike Chiari
April 23, 2020

The 2020 NFL draft will be a major departure from the usual glitz and glamour of the event, with it taking place virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

While the draft had been scheduled to be held in Las Vegas in front of thousands of fans, the current state of the world forced the NFL to make an adjustment.

The first round will commence Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET, followed by the second and third rounds Friday at 7 p.m. ET and Rounds 4-7 Saturday at noon ET.

Thursday's first round will air on ESPN, NFL Network and ABC; Day 2 can be seen on ESPN, ESPN2, NFL Network and ABC; and Day 3 can be viewed on ESPN, NFL Network and ABC.

Bleacher Report's live trade tracker will be updated with deals throughout the draft, and B/R's live draft grades for all 32 teams can be found here as well.

