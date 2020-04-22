NFL Draft 2020: Latest Rumors, Potential Landing Spots Surrounding Top Prospects

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

The 2020 NFL draft is just a day away. As one might expect, there is no shortage of rumors surrounding the annual selection process.

If the rumors hold true, the draft could get interesting as early as the second overall pick.

The Washington Redskins own the selection and are widely expected to use it on Ohio State edge-rusher Chase Young. However, they are listening to trade offers, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport:

As Rapoport pointed out, teams are only laying the groundwork for a potential deal at this point, and it makes sense for Washington to gauge its options.

Presumably, a team trading up to No. 2 would be seeking a quarterback. The Bengals are expected to take LSU's Joe Burrow at No. 2, leaving either Oregon's Justin Herbert or Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa as the best remaining option on teams' boards.

The Miami Dolphins are in the market for a quarterback and own the fifth overall pick in the draft. This means that if a team is looking to move up to No. 2, it's likely because it believes another team is moving to four or three in order to jump the Dolphins.

A team could also simply be high enough on Young that it is willing to trade additional draft capital to get him. Generally perceived as the top prospect in this draft class, he would be an intriguing trade target.

Of course, Washington isn't going to trade away this year's best prospect for proverbial peanuts. Unless it is absolutely blown away by a trade offer, expect it to take Young at two on Thursday night.

Prediction: Washington turns down trade offers, takes Young.

Lions Considering Okudah, Brown and Simmons at No. 3

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The draft drama could continue with the third overall pick currently owned by the Detroit Lions. Trading down remains a possibility for them as well, and the Lions haven't zeroed in on a single target yet anyway.

According to CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora, Detroit could go in a number of defensive directions at three—including Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah:

"The Lions are torn, league sources said, between simply taking Okudah or addressing the point of attack with Derrick Brown or Isaiah Simmons. But more than anything else, this franchise is motivated to trade down—within reason—and still be in position to draft an impact player on defense. But who will trade up?"

If the Lions can trade down just a few spots—possibly so a team like the Los Angeles Chargers can jump Miami—then they would indeed have a good shot at acquiring extra picks and still landing an elite defensive prospect.

If Detroit stays put, though, the decision probably won't be all that difficult. The Lions ranked last in passing yards allowed last season and then traded away No. 1 corner Darius Slay. Addressing the pass defense here makes the most sense.

Prediction: Lions take Okudah at three.

Falcons Eyeing a Trade Up

Like the Lions, the Atlanta Falcons could use some help in the pass-defense department.

While the Falcons ranked a more respectable 22nd against the pass in 2019, they also released starting cornerback Desmond Trufant in the offseason.

Trading up to secure a premier cornerback prospect would make a lot of sense for Atlanta. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Falcons are considering a move up for defensive help:

Florida corner C.J. Henderson could be the target for Atlanta.

According to Bleacher Report draft analyst Matt Miller, the 21-year-old is a consensus top-10 player and higher on some draft boards than Okudah:

Though Okudah could easily go in the top five, it feels far less likely for Henderson. The need for quarterbacks and offensive tackles will likely keep him on the board until the back end of the top 10—where a trade up from 16 could be palatable for Atlanta.

By doing so, the Falcons could secure their new No. 1 corner.

Prediction: Falcons trade up, draft Henderson.