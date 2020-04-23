2020 NFL Mock Draft: Order of Selections and Final 1st-Round Team Predictions

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

You've reached the final 2020 first-round mock draft. Since January, the order has changed, prospects have crept in and out of the Day 1 discussion and most projections remain fluid. Now, we're going to set the top 32 names in stone.

Let's start with LSU's Joe Burrow. He sounds confident but not entirely sure that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will call his name first Thursday, per ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio.

"I'm keeping everything on the table," Burrow said. "Honestly, I expect to be No. 1, but I'm not positive about it."

The Cincinnati Bengals haven't traded Andy Dalton yet, though all signs point to a reset under center. Burrow, the 2019 Heisman Trophy winner, throws with anticipation, uses his legs when necessary and plays with great poise. He'll bring hope to a team that finished 2-14 last season.

After Burrow, the draft could take an odd turn. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Washington Redskins have received calls for the No. 2 pick. Although the club is expected to take edge-rusher Chase Young, team brass has listened to offers.

With teams interested in moving up, we're likely headed toward an unpredictable start to the selection process. Quarterbacks, offensive tackles and wide receivers will probably occupy most of the first-round slots. Still, we should leave room for some draft-day surprises.

Let's go into the final first-round mock for the 2020 class. We've also included trades for a more realistic perspective.

2020 1st-Round Mock Draft

1. Cincinnati Bengals: QB Joe Burrow, LSU

2. Washington Redskins: Edge Chase Young, Ohio State

3. Detroit Lions: CB Jeff Okudah, Ohio State

4. New York Giants: OT Jedrick Wills, Alabama

5. Miami Dolphins: QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

6. Los Angeles Chargers: OT Andrew Thomas, Georgia

7. Carolina Panthers: LB/S, Isaiah Simmons, Clemson

8. Arizona Cardinals: OT Tristan Wirfs, Iowa

9. Atlanta Falcons (trade with Jacksonville): DT Derrick Brown, Auburn

10. New England Patriots (trade with Cleveland): QB Justin Herbert, Oregon

11. New York Jets: WR CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma

12. Las Vegas Raiders: WR Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

13. San Francisco 49ers (from Indianapolis): WR Henry Ruggs III, Alabama

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: OT Mekhi Becton, Louisville

15. Denver Broncos: WR Justin Jefferson, LSU

16. Jacksonville Jaguars (trade with Atlanta): CB C.J. Henderson, Florida

17. Dallas Cowboys: Edge K'Lavon Chaisson, LSU

18. Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh): OT Josh Jones, Houston

19. Las Vegas Raiders (from Chicago): CB A.J. Terrell, Clemson

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Los Angeles Rams): Edge Yetur Gross-Matos, Penn State

21. Philadelphia Eagles: WR Denzel Mims, Baylor

22. Minnesota Vikings: DE A.J. Epenesa, Iowa

23. Cleveland Browns (trade with New England): OT Austin Jackson, USC

24. New Orleans Saints: QB Jordan Love, Utah State

25. Minnesota Vikings: DT Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina

26. Miami Dolphins: S Xavier McKinney, Alabama

27. Green Bay Packers (from Seattle): LB Patrick Queen, LSU

28. Baltimore Ravens: LB Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma

29. Tennessee Titans: RB D'Andre Swift, Georgia

30. Seattle Seahawks (from Green Bay): LB Zach Baun, Wisconsin

31. Denver Broncos (trade with San Francisco): CB Kristian Fulton, LSU

32. Kansas City Chiefs: C Cesar Ruiz, Michigan

Los Angeles Chargers Select OT Andrew Thomas at No. 6

Butch Dill/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Chargers show some faith in Tyrod Taylor. General manager Tom Telesco could have selected Justin Herbert in this spot. Instead, he takes a tackle to strengthen the offensive line.

According to NBC's Peter King, head coach Anthony Lynn is "legitimately bullish" on Taylor. They worked together in Buffalo when the lead skipper was a running backs coach and offensive coordinator. So it wouldn't be a shocker to see the Chargers pass on Tagovailoa and add protection for their projected leader in the huddle.

Mekhi Becton's flagged drug test may repel the Chargers, which pushes Andrew Thomas up a notch among the tackles.

Thomas finished his collegiate career on a strong note, earning 2019 Associated Press All-American and first-team all-conference honors. He's also a three-year starter who brings some nastiness to his run blocking. The Georgia product uses a well-timed jab with swift feet to battle in the trenches.

The Chargers could insert Thomas into the left tackle spot and watch him wall off defenders, which would give Taylor time to deliver the ball downfield and running back Austin Ekeler space to pick up chunk yardage on the ground.

With this pick, the Chargers would have solid bookends on the offensive line with Bryan Bulaga on the right and Thomas to the left.

Atlanta Falcons Trade Up for DT Derrick Brown at No. 9

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

The Atlanta Falcons execute the first trade Thursday evening, moving up for Georgia native Derrick Brown. General manager Thomas Dimitroff strikes with an aggressive first-round deal to snag a powerhouse for the defensive line.

From left to right, the Falcons would field Dante Fowler Jr., Grady Jarrett, Brown and Takkarist McKinley across the front four. Atlanta takes a page out of the San Francisco 49ers' offseason script and bolsters its defensive line.

Remember, the Falcons have to compete against quarterbacks Tom Brady, Drew Brees and Teddy Bridgewater within the division. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have a stacked offense, with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Cameron Brate, O.J. Howard and Rob Gronkowski, who came out of retirement Tuesday.

The Falcons offense has moved the ball up and down the field with consistency in recent seasons, ranking in the top eight since 2014. Now, the club needs some stops.

At 6'5", 326 pounds, Brown has the traits to become an immediate force on the front line. He moves well enough to fill holes in the run defense and put some pressure on the quarterback. More importantly, the Auburn product could demand frequent double teams, which may help others rack up sacks.

At Auburn, Brown only logged 12.5 sacks, but his impact goes beyond the box score. With him in the middle, Fowler, Jarrett and McKinley could feast on signal-callers. Linebackers would also have lanes to the pocket as offensive linemen direct their attention to a burly game-wrecker.

In other words, Brown can make plays on his own and help everyone around him with his disruptive presence.

New England Patriots Trade Up for QB Justin Herbert at No. 10

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The New England Patriots make a move for Herbert, who narrowly stays within the top 10. Why would the Cleveland Browns give up this spot and pass on offensive tackle Becton?

According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, general manager Andrew Berry will give some thought to Becton's flagged drug test. Although the Louisville product has no prior history, he will go into "Stage 1" of the league's intervention program for 60 days, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Second, Berry believes the team will have trade-down options, per Cabot.

"I do think we will have options," Berry said. "You typically do every year in the draft, almost regardless of where you're picking. It's probably too early to say what things will look like on Thursday night."

If the Browns pass on Becton, Berry can take an offensive tackle at the end of the round or attempt to acquire Washington Redskins offensive lineman Trent Williams who's on the trade block for "something comparable in value," per JP Finlay of NBC Sports.

As for the Patriots, they move up for their future quarterback.

Physically, Herbert looks and moves well enough to play the part of a starter in the league. He's a mobile 6'6", 236-pound signal-caller who throws an accurate deep ball and avoids careless turnovers.

Through four terms at Oregon, Herbert threw for 10,541 yards, 95 touchdowns and 23 interceptions, finishing his collegiate career with an impressive score-to-turnover ratio. Herbert must improve on his short-to-intermediate pass accuracy, though a solid pass-catching running back and a reliable target at tight end could him in that area.

According to King, a rival general manager thinks the Patriots have an interest in Herbert but stopped short of a trade prediction: "They love Justin Herbert, but enough to trade up for him?"

While that may be a bit of smoke coming from a competitor, the Patriots can offer 2021 draft picks to move up and still use their three third-round selections to maneuver the order on Day 2.

If the Browns are willing to move down, what do the Patriots have to lose? Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer would keep the starting seat warm until Herbert is ready to play.