Browns, Lions, Eagles, Jets and Updated Salary-Cap Space Entering 2020 NFL Draft

Jason Miller/Getty Images

On the heels of free agency and leading up to the 2020 NFL draft, the Cleveland Browns lead the league in available salary-cap space.

In updated figures from ESPN's Field Yates, the Browns are the only team with more than $30 million available. The rest of the top five includes the Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets and Washington Redskins.

The top of the list is very different from the group prior to the start of free agency. The Miami Dolphins led all teams with $94 million available, followed by the Indianapolis Colts ($86 million), Tampa Bay Buccaneers ($85 million), Buffalo Bills ($83 million) and Dallas Cowboys ($74 million).

Steve Wine of the Associated Press noted the Dolphins signed up to seven new starters for a total of $222 million ($133 million guaranteed).

The Colts signed Philip Rivers to a one-year, $25 million deal and agreed a contract extension worth $21 million a season with DeForest Buckner after acquiring him from the San Francisco 49ers. The Bucs gave Tom Brady $50 million guaranteed over two seasons.

Dallas didn't make any significant additions, but re-signing Amari Cooper for $60 million guaranteed and placing the franchise tag on Dak Prescott with a projected value of $31.4 million took up a significant portion of its cap space.

On the low end of the spectrum, one potential reason the New England Patriots haven't been aggressive in finding a veteran replacement for Brady is they currently have the least available money of any team ($1.077 million), which doesn't even include contracts they will give to incoming draftees.