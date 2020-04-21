NFL, NFLPA Announce 99.5 Percent of Players Wore Top-Performing Helmets in 2019

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistApril 21, 2020

An Indianapolis Colts helmet sits on a cooler on the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The overwhelming majority of NFL players are apparently wearing the top-performing helmets when they are on the field.

On Monday, the league and its players association announced the results of their annual laboratory tests to assess how safe helmets are when put in simulated concussion-causing impacts.

The study ranked 35 total helmet models, and more than 99 percent of all players were using the top-performing ones listed in the "green" group. What's more, four of the six new helmet models were ranked in the top 10, underscoring the technological development that has gone into making helmets safer for the players.

According to Judy Battista of NFL.com, the fact that 99.5 percent of players used the top-performing helmets means less than 10 total players were wearing helmets that did not fall in the "green" category.

The study also revealed that about 25 percent of players upgraded their helmets following the 2019 results.

Video Play Button

Related

    Jags DE Calls Out Co-Owner

    Yannick Ngakoue is fighting with co-owner Tony Khan on Twitter as he seeks a trade from JAX

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Jags DE Calls Out Co-Owner

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Brady Got Kicked Out of Tampa Park 😅

    A parks and rec employee in Tampa saw Brady working out and told him the park was closed (ESPN)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Brady Got Kicked Out of Tampa Park 😅

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    McCaffrey Wants to Spend Entire NFL Career with Panthers

    NFL logo
    NFL

    McCaffrey Wants to Spend Entire NFL Career with Panthers

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    How Far Could Becton, Kinlaw Drop? 🚩

    @GDavenport on why it's such a bad year for a prospect to have red flags ➡️

    NFL logo
    NFL

    How Far Could Becton, Kinlaw Drop? 🚩

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report