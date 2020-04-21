NFL, NFLPA Announce 99.5 Percent of Players Wore Top-Performing Helmets in 2019

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The overwhelming majority of NFL players are apparently wearing the top-performing helmets when they are on the field.

On Monday, the league and its players association announced the results of their annual laboratory tests to assess how safe helmets are when put in simulated concussion-causing impacts.

The study ranked 35 total helmet models, and more than 99 percent of all players were using the top-performing ones listed in the "green" group. What's more, four of the six new helmet models were ranked in the top 10, underscoring the technological development that has gone into making helmets safer for the players.

According to Judy Battista of NFL.com, the fact that 99.5 percent of players used the top-performing helmets means less than 10 total players were wearing helmets that did not fall in the "green" category.

The study also revealed that about 25 percent of players upgraded their helmets following the 2019 results.