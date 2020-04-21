2020 NFL Draft: Odds and Predictions for This Year's Star Prospects

Richard Shiro/Associated Press

After months of anticipation, one of the most exciting events of the NFL offseason is almost here.

On Thursday, the first round of the NFL draft will take place, followed by the second and third rounds on Friday and the final four rounds on Saturday.

Although the coronavirus pandemic has prevented the draft from being held in front of fans in Las Vegas as originally scheduled, it will still take place in a virtual format.

Here are some odds related to this year's draft, followed by predictions for several top prospects who are likely to be selected within the first 10 picks.

2020 NFL Draft Odds

Odds obtained via Caesars

Quarterbacks drafted in first round

Over 4 -120 (bet $120 to win $100)

Under 4 -110

Will a WR be drafted in top 10 picks?

Yes +135 (bet $100 to win $135)

No -165

Alabama players drafted in first round

Over 5.5 +100

Under 5.5 -135

Will Clemson LB Isaiah Simmons be drafted in top five?

Yes +170

No -200

Will Oregon QB Justin Herbert be drafted in top five?

Yes -110

No -120

Will Florida CB C.J. Henderson be drafted in top 12?

Yes +135

No -165

Predictions for Star Prospects

Isaiah Simmons

One of the most exciting defensive prospects in this year's draft class, Isaiah Simmons will be one of the best players available on the opening night of the draft. And that could lead to the former Clemson linebacker earning a top-five selection.

A potential fit for the 21-year-old is the Giants, who own the No. 4 pick and could add him to provide another boost to their linebacker corps after signing free-agent Blake Martinez earlier this offseason.

Plus, Simmons is so versatile that he could also fill in at safety and give New York more defensive flexibility.

According to Ben Standig of The Athletic, Giants general manager Dave Gettleman has a "desire to maximize upside over playing it safe." That could lead to New York drafting Simmons, who will likely be the best available player when it picks, rather than it selecting an offensive tackle.

One thing that could impact where Simmons is drafted, though, is if the Giants decide to trade the No. 4 pick. If that happens, he could still go to New York, as the team moving up would likely be looking to secure a quarterback.

Either way, Simmons to the Giants seems like a solid possibility.

Prediction: Simmons goes to the Giants at No. 4

Justin Herbert

Matt York/Associated Press

After LSU's Joe Burrow goes to the Bengals at No. 1, Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa and Oregon's Justin Herbert will be the two best quarterbacks on the board. And with three teams unlikely to take quarterbacks at the Nos. 2-4 picks (Redskins, Lions and Giants), it's possible a team will trade up in order to get either man.

The Dolphins and Chargers, which own the Nos. 5 and 6 picks, respectively, will likely both be looking to add quarterbacks and could move up in order to secure the one they want.

If Miami and Los Angeles stay put, though, it's most likely the Dolphins would take Tagovailoa at No. 5, leaving Herbert to go to the Chargers at No. 6. And that would likely be a great fit for both Herbert and Los Angeles, as the former Oregon quarterback was a four-year starter for the Ducks and could quickly move into the starting role and become the Chargers' franchise quarterback for years to come.

One NFL scout told Standig that Herbert is the "safest QB" in this year's draft class, including Burrow. Perhaps if other teams feel the same way, it could lead to Herbert getting drafted earlier than No. 6. But it still seems most likely that's when he'll be selected by Los Angeles.

Prediction: Herbert goes to the Chargers at No. 6

C.J. Henderson

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

C.J. Henderson is one of the best cornerbacks in this year's draft class, and there's a strong chance he'll be the second one off the board after Ohio State's Jeff Okudah, who is likely to be a top-five pick.

It might not take long, either, as Henderson has the potential to be drafted in the top 10.

Some mock drafts are projecting the 21-year-old to be selected No. 9 by the Jaguars, including one from Peter King of NBC Sports. It's a prediction that makes sense, considering Jacksonville has traded its top two cornerbacks (Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye) since October.

ESPN's Todd McShay called Henderson "an athletic playmaker in coverage," while also noting his speed as the former Gator ran the 40-yard dash in 4.39 seconds at the NFL Scouting Combine. So, he would likely provide Jacksonville with the type of boost its secondary could use.

If the Jaguars get a good trade offer, it's possible they'll deal the No. 9 pick. And if it was the Falcons that moved up, then Henderson could still be drafted there but instead be heading to Atlanta.

However, it seems more likely Jacksonville will hold on to the spot and take Henderson for itself.

Prediction: Henderson goes to the Jaguars at No. 9