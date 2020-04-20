John Lynch: Trading DeForest Buckner Was 'Toughest' Decision as 49ers GM

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 20, 2020

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) aims a pass to Tyreek Hill (10) as San Francisco 49ers' DeForest Buckner (99) attempts to defend, during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch said on Monday that trading defensive lineman DeForest Buckner to the Indianapolis Colts this offseason was the "toughest thing" he's done in that role.

The Niners traded Buckner in March for the No. 13 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft. Buckner promptly signed a four-year, $84 million extension with the Colts, while the 49ers used their freed-up cap space to sign defensive lineman Arik Armstead to a five-year, $85 million extension. 

                  

