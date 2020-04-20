John Lynch: Trading DeForest Buckner Was 'Toughest' Decision as 49ers GM

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch said on Monday that trading defensive lineman DeForest Buckner to the Indianapolis Colts this offseason was the "toughest thing" he's done in that role.

The Niners traded Buckner in March for the No. 13 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft. Buckner promptly signed a four-year, $84 million extension with the Colts, while the 49ers used their freed-up cap space to sign defensive lineman Arik Armstead to a five-year, $85 million extension.

