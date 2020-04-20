NFL Rumors: Teams to Try to Negotiate Contracts with Potential UDFA Before Draft

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIApril 20, 2020

NASHVILLE, TN - APRIL 25: Detail view of the NFL shield logo in neon lights during the first round of the NFL Draft on April 25, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The 2020 NFL draft will be held virtually and, in some ways, involve unprecedented procedures. 

The Athletic's Dan Pompei shed light on how franchises are reportedly feeling about the "scramble for undrafted free agents," made more complicated by being unable to make decisions in-person:

"Some front-office executives are more nervous about what will happen immediately after the draft than during it. The scramble for undrafted free agents always is chaotic and could be more so without face-to-face collaboration.

[...]

"Sources said some teams will try to make deals with potential undrafted free agents before the draft, but that won't be easy because so much will change between the start of the draft and the end of it. The real competition for undrafted free agents will begin in the later rounds."

Kansas City Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach told Pompei he anticipates signing undrafted free agents will be "crazy for everybody."

"Time is of the essence because while you are trying to recruit and sign players, other teams are trying to do the same thing,” Falcons president Rich McKay added. "Having one central room where decisions can be discussed and made quickly works well. Without that central room, how is that going to work?"

The NFL announced the draft would be held virtually to abide by social distancing protocols amid the COVID-19 pandemic on April 6:

Video Play Button

The league conducted a virtual mock draft on Monday and experienced complications:

The predraft process has been altered as well. Teams are unable to perform in-person interviews or medical checks and have pivoted to video calls.

The draft was originally scheduled to take place in Las Vegas, but those plans were scrapped on March 16.

It has been turned into a Draft-A-Thon to benefit COVID-19 relief:

The draft will begin on Thursday night and run through Saturday.

Related

    Jags DE Calls Out Co-Owner

    Yannick Ngakoue is fighting with co-owner Tony Khan on Twitter as he seeks a trade from JAX

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Jags DE Calls Out Co-Owner

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    How Far Could Becton, Kinlaw Drop? 🚩

    @GDavenport on why it's such a bad year for a prospect to have red flags ➡️

    NFL logo
    NFL

    How Far Could Becton, Kinlaw Drop? 🚩

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report

    Virtual Draft’s Tech Issues 😬

    NFL’s mock draft today already had a technical issue with Bengals’ No. 1 pick (Schefter)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Virtual Draft’s Tech Issues 😬

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    @MikeTanier's 2020 Mock Draft

    🐬 Dolphins active in trades 👋 WRs fly off the board early 👀 Jordan Love falls to surprise team

    NFL logo
    NFL

    @MikeTanier's 2020 Mock Draft

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report