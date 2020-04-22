B/R Staff's Bold Predictions for 2020 NFL Draft

1 of 5

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Every year there's a surprise, and usually a lot more than one. It didn't take long in 2019 before the Oakland Raiders shocked the draft world by selecting edge defender Clelin Ferrell fourth overall.

Even if there isn't a Ferrell moment in 2020, eyebrows will be raised and jaws will drop.

Here's a look at the surprises our experts are expecting Thursday evening.

Gary Davenport: Jordan Love is selected before Justin Herbert



Everyone knows (or at least strongly believes) that Joe Burrow will be the first quarterback taken in 2020. But then the waters muddy because of question marks—Tua Tagovailoa's health, Justin Herbert's inconsistency and Jordan Love's lackluster 2019 season. Herbert may well have the highest floor of the trio, but he also has the lowest ceiling. Tagovailoa is my pick to go second under center, but after that it's going to Bombshell City when some team decides that Love's athleticism and big arm are worth taking ahead of Herbert's prototypical measurables.

Ty Dunne: Wisconson RB Jonathan Taylor is picked high and flourishes

As he said himself, some running backs are special. Some can do it all and should be valued even now in 2020. What is there not to like in Taylor? From elite production to elite workout numbers, he just may be a running back worth building an offense around.

Mike Freeman: Jacksonville Jaguars take Utah State QB Jordan Love ninth overall

I continue to hear (and believe) the Jaguars are far bigger players in the quarterback market than they're publicly letting on.

Brad Gagnon: Detroit Lions take Iowa OT Tristan Wirfs third overall



Lions general manager Bob Quinn has suggested that new offensive lineman Halapoulivaati Vaitai could play guard instead of tackle, "depending upon what happens in the draft." I think the Lions are super serious about supporting the hell out of Matthew Stafford at a critical juncture, so if they can't trade back, I think they'll take the draft's most enticing offensive lineman over Jeff Okudah.

Matt Miller: Justin Herbert will be the second quarterback selected

Whether it's to the Miami Dolphins or Los Angeles Chargers, when Justin Herbert hears his name called before Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa, it'll register as the surprise of the night. Such is life in a COVID-19 landscape when the oft-injured Tua hasn't been able to personally visit teams to be cleared medically by in-house doctors.

Brent Sobleski: New York Jets take Alabama's Henry Ruggs III before other top receivers are drafted



Three teams—the Las Vegas Raiders, San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos—between the 12th and 15th overall picks are viewed as the sweet spot for this year's top wide receiver prospects. But the run may start sooner rather than later. The Jets are the wild card. An offensive tackle is most often slotted to New York with the 11th overall pick. The team needs weapons too, though, and could have its choice of prospects, with Ruggs holding a slight edge thanks to his game-changing speed. There's a reason why plenty of trade rumors are circulating around the ninth and 10th overall picks, and they have nothing to do with trading in front of the Jets for a tackle.

Mike Tanier: LSU's Clyde Edwards-Helaire is the first running back drafted



He could go late in the first round. We like to think that NFL general managers are 30 years behind the times and will take more traditional workhorses like Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor or Georgia's D'Andre Swift early, but most front offices have caught up with the times. Edwards-Helaire could have an Alvin Kamara-like immediate impact, making him useful for a late-picking contender in search of one more weapon on offense.