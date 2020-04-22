The Most Underrated Players in the 2020 NFL Draft

0 of 6

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The year-round nature of the NFL draft and improved access to information have made it harder for prospects to be considered "underrated" and more challenging for teams to find the proverbial diamond in the rough.

However, we can still pick out a few underappreciated players in the 2020 NFL draft class. Several of our finds result from depth at a specific position. This year, for example, the incredible strength of the wideout class makes it easier for deserving names to be overlooked.

Other variables—such as spotty playing time or level of competition—can make players sleepers too.

Using The Draft Network's prospect rankings to get an idea of where things stand before the draft starts Thursday, the following players have the chance to be incredible values for teams who select them.

