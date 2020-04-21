Giants' Smoke on Justin Herbert Shows They're Ready to Trade Down in NFL Draft

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

The New York Giants are fishing for potential trade partners to move the fourth pick in the NFL draft more than former Chicago Bulls general manager Jerry Krause angled for credit for building one of the greatest dynasties in sports history, as seen in ESPN's The Last Dance documentary.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, "the Giants have spent a lot of time researching" Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert and even held virtual meetings with the reigning William V. Campbell Trophy winner.

Clearly, the Giants don't need a quarterback after drafting Daniel Jones with last year's sixth overall pick. Herbert is considered a first-round talent, and the likelihood he will fall outside the first 10 selections and become an excellent value for some franchise is slim to none. Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson reported new head coach Joe Judge and the organization are doing their due diligence "just in case" Herbert becomes available "down the road."

"You evaluate everybody, you give them complete shrift, you don't give them short shrift," general manager Dave Gettleman said at the NFL Scouting Combine, per Greg Joyce of the New York Post. "You give them the complete thing and you evaluate and you set your board."

Really, it's a cry for help. Information is leaked for a reason.

Everyone knows scouting staffs assess hundreds of prospects in preparation for the draft. For example, that the Giants talked to Herbert during Senior Bowl week or the combine means next to nothing.

The timing of the report was the peculiar part. It was an obvious ploy to drum up interest for the fourth selection. New York wants someone—anyone—to make an offer so it can gain assets and still land a quality prospect.

"It's something I will very seriously entertain," Gettleman told reporters during a conference call Friday.

"I'm going to make calls," Gettleman said, "and anybody that wants to move up, I'm going to say: 'Listen, we don't have much time. We can't fool around. I'd like to get the parameters of a deal in place before we get on the clock.' That would be the best thing."

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The desperate gambit could work in the Giants' favor, though.

Quarterbacks are the driving force behind movement near the top of the first round. Eight of the last 12 trades of top-12 picks involved signal-callers. The Giants sit just ahead of the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers, who own the fifth and sixth picks.

The Dolphins and Chargers are the top competitors for the remaining quarterback crop once the Cincinnati Bengals select LSU's Joe Burrow with the first overall pick, and the race for a specific talent could heat up depending on how teams view Herbert and Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa.

New York's machinations seemingly target those teams that may not be comfortable with Tagovailoa's extensive injury history.

"There is concern, serious concern, about the durability," an NFC personnel executive told The Athletic's Bob McGinn. "The ankle, the hip, the size, you name it. It's hard because you can't get your hands on him."

No one denies Tagovailoa's natural ability, but Herbert was the smart play for this gambit because he will potentially open more doors to interested suitors. Plus, "Herbert has the most fans in the Dolphins' draft room," per Bleacher Report's Matt Miller.

Thus, the Chargers may want to leapfrog the Dolphins for Herbert. Or another team lower in the order may want to get ahead of both.

That possibility strengthens New York's position and steals leverage from the Detroit Lions, who own the third pick, because potential trade partners may not have to spend quite as much to get ahead of other quarterback-needy franchises.

The Giants, meanwhile, can move down a couple or even multiple spots and still address need areas with high-end talent.

Sean Rayford/Associated Press

Clemson's Isaiah Simmons and offensive tackle prospects are most often associated with the Giants. Both could be available toward the back of the top 10 if not a little further down the line.

Simmons is an elite talent. How teams view the linebacker-safety varies because he doesn't have an established position and a creative defensive mind is a requisite to draft an athlete of his caliber. As such, no obvious predraft match exists for the 2019 Butkus Award winner. Such uncertainty could cause a minitumble on draft day.

If Simmons becomes an early selection, the Giants can turn to the offensive tackle class, top-heavy with multiple first-round possibilities.

"There are tackles throughout the draft," Gettleman said Friday. "There is a lot of talent there."

Six or seven could hear their names called Thursday, and the quality discrepancy between each is negligible.

Justin Hayworth/Associated Press

Alabama's Jedrick Wills Jr., Iowa's Tristan Wirfs, Georgia's Andrew Thomas, Louisville's Mekhi Becton, Houston's Josh Jones, Boise State's Ezra Cleveland and USC's Austin Jackson all have first-round traits. How they're ranked is simply a matter of preference or system fit. Every team will have them shuffled differently.

As good as that group is, there is not one elite prospect in the vein of Joe Thomas or Jonathan Ogden. The quality and depth at the position give New York an opportunity to trade down, address right tackle and land a talent similar to whom they could select at No. 4 a little later in the process.

The Giants clumsily expressed their interest in a trade through the media—which is part of the dance in which every general manager partakes as the draft nears. How the message got out won't matter if New York finds a partner, and that's no bull.

Brent Sobleski covers the NFL for Bleacher Report. Follow him on Twitter @brentsobleski.