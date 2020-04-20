49ers Trade Rumors: SF Open to Dealing Both 1st-Round Picks, Fielding Calls

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 20, 2020

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers are reportedly considering trading both of their first-round picks as they look to recoup picks in the middle of this week's NFL draft.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the 49ers have been fielding calls for the selections. They have no picks in Rounds 2-4 and are not currently slated to pick again until No. 156 overall after the No. 31 selection. The 49ers also have pick No. 13 after trading DeForest Buckner to the Indianapolis Colts.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

