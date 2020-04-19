NFL Draft 2020 Rumors: Teams Could Be 'Super Safe' with Trades Due to Technology

The "fully virtual" format of the 2020 NFL draft could limit the number of draft-day trades across the league, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Fowler reported some general managers could avoid pulling the trigger on any deals given the hurdles presented by the tactics used to stage the draft:

"This year, some teams have made it clear that they would prefer not to execute trades while on the clock because of the technological hurdles of working from home, according to multiple execs. And with less information on prospects due to the cancellation of pro days and player visits because of the coronavirus pandemic, one NFC exec suspects teams could play it 'super safe' with their picks. But others aren't so nervous and expect business as usual. 'Don't overcomplicate it -- make your pick, call it in,' one general manager said."

          

