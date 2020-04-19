Wayne Gretzky Says 'I Really Believe' NHL and Other Sports Will Return in Summer

Mark Schiefelbein/Associated Press

The Great One is keeping the faith.

"I really believe somehow, someway, that the leadership in this country and in Canada, that we're going to figure this out," Hall of Fame NHL player Wayne Gretzky told the Associated Press (h/t ESPN). "And I really believe that we'll see hockey and some sort of other sports in June, July and August, albeit in a different way, but I really see it coming to fruition. I think it's going to happen."

NHL Players Association executive director Donald Fehr told ESPN's Emily Kaplan and Greg Wyshynski on Saturday that the NHL and NHLPA "haven't had those discussions yet" regarding where specifically an altered Stanley Cup playoffs could take place this summer.

"Other than the general understanding that they're looking at all possibilities, which includes neutral sites—neutral being defined as a place that isn't a home base for an NHL team," Fehr said.

